Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD defies three-day losing streak to stay above $1,700

Gold prices bounce off 12-day low to $1,712.10, up 0.16% on a day, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion defies the previous three-day decline while taking clues from the US-China tension and hopes of Fed’s QE.

The US policymakers at the House of Representatives recently passed a bill to levy sanctions on the Chinese diplomats involved in violating the human rights in Xinjiang. The move is different from US President Donald Trump’s signal to levy sanctions on China by the week’s end.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1714.1 Today Daily Change 4.66 Today Daily Change % 0.27 Today daily open 1709.44 Trends Daily SMA20 1716.24 Daily SMA50 1674.94 Daily SMA100 1631.03 Daily SMA200 1562.84 Levels Previous Daily High 1716.13 Previous Daily Low 1693.78 Previous Weekly High 1765.38 Previous Weekly Low 1717.34 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1702.32 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1707.59 Daily Pivot Point S1 1696.77 Daily Pivot Point S2 1684.1 Daily Pivot Point S3 1674.42 Daily Pivot Point R1 1719.12 Daily Pivot Point R2 1728.8 Daily Pivot Point R3 1741.47

The entire precious metals complex corrected in unison on profit-taking and firmer USD, and I think there was some technical around delivery risk playing into mood music for gold.



XAU/USD is losing considerable strength while trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Gold is slowly reversing its monthly gains while challenging the 1690/1700 price zone. If the market breaks those key levels, gold can see more weakness towards the 1660 level. Resistance can emerge near the 1720 and 1740/50 price zone.

