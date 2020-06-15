Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD defends key support as S&P 500 futures decline

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to appreciate break of weekly support line
Gold prices decline to $1,728.60, down 0.12% on a day, during the early Monday’s trading. The bullion recently slipped below an ascending trend line from June 05 but a two-day-old symmetrical triangle restricts the metal’s immediate moves amid bearish MACD. However, the safe-haven’s repeated failures to cross $1,745 during the current month keeps the sellers hopeful.
Hence, the said triangle’s support around $1,724 acts as the trigger for the commodity’s further fall towards a 200-HMA level of $1,713.75. Though, the bears’ dominance below 200-HMA can easily probe $1,700 round-figure with the monthly low near $1,675 acting as the following level to watch.
Gold defends key support as S&P 500 futures decline
Gold is looking to eke out gains amid losses in the US stock futures. The safe-haven yellow metal is currently trading near $1,732 per ounce, representing a 0.14% gain on the day. Prices tested the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1,728 during the early Asian trading hours.
The futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 1.3% decline on the day at press time. Meanwhile, major Asian indices like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi are flashing red. Stocks are feeling the pull of gravity seemingly due to fears of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.
EUR/USD: Options market flips bearish as stocks turn jittery
EUR/USD's one-month risk reversals flip bearish as stocks turn risk-averse. Investors sell risk on heightened fears of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Japan, China, and the US report a jump in the coronavirus cases.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered above 1.2500 with eyes on EU-UK Brexit talks
GBP/USD trims the early-day losses, still in the red amid broad risk-aversion. Fears of virus wave 2.0 dampen the sentiment. The UK PM’s virtual talks with the European leaders in focus.
WTI: Under pressure after ending six-week winning run
WTI fell below $35 as suggested by Thursday's head-and-shoulders breakdown. Oil fell by 8.3% last week, ending the six-week winning trend and confirming a head-and-shoulders or a bearish reversal pattern on the hourly chart.
S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify
The closely watched, risk gauge, the S&P 500 futures tumbled near 1.80% stepping into a fresh week, shrugging off a positive Wall Street close last Friday. Second coronavirus wave fears intensify, with the US, Japan reporting spike in cases.