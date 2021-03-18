Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields

Gold Price Forecast: Move beyond $1760-65 hurdle to pave the way for additional gains
Gold built on the previous session's positive move and edged higher through the Asian session on Thursday. The momentum pushed the commodity back closer to monthly tops and was sponsored by a dovish-sounding FOMC policy statement. The FOMC on Wednesday downplayed speculations that an improvement in the outlook could force the central bank to unwind its stimulus. The so-called "dot plots" indicated that the Fed was in no rush to raise interest rates at least through 2023. This, in turn, triggered a massive sell-off around the US dollar and provided a goodish lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) is making minor recovery attempts above $1730 following a $20 slide in early European trading. Ahead of the European open, the US Treasury yields witnessed a sudden spike, with the benchmark 10-year rates hitting the highest levels since January 2020 at 1.74%.
The US bond yields rallied hard on expectations of a sharp improvement in the economic data, as the Fed is unlikely to embark upon the tightening path unless they see some progress on the employment and inflation front. Investors now await the Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy decision and the US weekly jobless claims data for a fresh trading impetus in the prices. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides to $1735 area as US bond yields hit new cycle highs
Gold witnessed some selling during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1735 region in the last hour.
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on its early positive move back closer to monthly tops and once again started retreating from the vicinity of the $1760 support-turned-resistance. The early uptick was exclusively sponsored by the post-FOMC US dollar selling, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. The Fed on Wednesday downplayed market expectations and indicated that it was in no rush to raise interest rates at least through 2023. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1732.78
|Today Daily Change
|-12.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|1745.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1740.71
|Daily SMA50
|1799.58
|Daily SMA100
|1834.11
|Daily SMA200
|1860.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1751.73
|Previous Daily Low
|1724.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1741.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1734.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1712.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1701.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1756.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1768.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1784.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
