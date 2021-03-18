Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields

Gold Price Forecast: Move beyond $1760-65 hurdle to pave the way for additional gains

Gold built on the previous session's positive move and edged higher through the Asian session on Thursday. The momentum pushed the commodity back closer to monthly tops and was sponsored by a dovish-sounding FOMC policy statement. The FOMC on Wednesday downplayed speculations that an improvement in the outlook could force the central bank to unwind its stimulus. The so-called "dot plots" indicated that the Fed was in no rush to raise interest rates at least through 2023. This, in turn, triggered a massive sell-off around the US dollar and provided a goodish lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields

Gold (XAU/USD) is making minor recovery attempts above $1730 following a $20 slide in early European trading. Ahead of the European open, the US Treasury yields witnessed a sudden spike, with the benchmark 10-year rates hitting the highest levels since January 2020 at 1.74%.

The US bond yields rallied hard on expectations of a sharp improvement in the economic data, as the Fed is unlikely to embark upon the tightening path unless they see some progress on the employment and inflation front. Investors now await the Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy decision and the US weekly jobless claims data for a fresh trading impetus in the prices. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides to $1735 area as US bond yields hit new cycle highs

Gold witnessed some selling during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1735 region in the last hour.

The precious metal struggled to capitalize on its early positive move back closer to monthly tops and once again started retreating from the vicinity of the $1760 support-turned-resistance. The early uptick was exclusively sponsored by the post-FOMC US dollar selling, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. The Fed on Wednesday downplayed market expectations and indicated that it was in no rush to raise interest rates at least through 2023. Read more...