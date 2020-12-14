Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD daily close below $1,810 to open the door for more losses

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreat is far from over as support is weak – Confluence Detector

Time is running out for Congress to agree on a near $1 trillion stimulus package before Christmas – and gold prices are retreating. Holders of the precious metal seem impatient to hear once again about progress in Washington and as white smoke is yet to appear.

The US begins vaccinating its population against COVID-19 – good news for markets but bad for XAU/USD bulls. How is gold positioned on the technical charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the precious metal is battling the $1,823 level, which is the convergence of the previous weekly low and the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Daily close below $1,810 to open the door for more losses

Gold (XAU/USD) struggled to preserve its bullish momentum last week and settled below $1,850. The level to watch is the 200-day SMA at $1,810 as the yellow metal is set to remain bid above this mark, FXStreet's Eren Sengezer reports.

Key quotes "On Wednesday, the IHS Markit will publish the Manufacturing PMI reports for Germany, the eurozone, the UK and the US. More importantly, the FOMC will announce its policy decisions alongside updated economic projections. Investors don't expect any changes in the current policy stance but any convincing hints toward adjustments in the asset purchase program could impact the performance of Wall Street's main indexes. An upsurge in US stocks could be expected to hurt the buck more than it does the precious metal." Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Stimulative policies to drive XAU/USD above $2,000 – TDS

After hitting a record $2,075.47/oz back in August, XAU/USD tumbled to just below $1,765/oz in late November and is now trading near $1,840/oz. TD Securities expects gold to perform well in the coming year as the yellow metal should do well once the economic growth path is established which will see lower volatility, higher inflation expectations and negative real rates. Read more...