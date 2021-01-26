Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD cracks key $1857 support as USD firms up, levels to watch

XAU/USD analysis: Revealed rising wedge pattern
The XAU/USD exchange rate has revealed a rising wedge pattern.
From a theoretical perspective, it is likely that the rate could reverse north from the upper pattern line and trade upwards within the following trading session. The price for gold could target the upper pattern line circa 1,880.00. In the meantime, it is unlikely that the price for gold could breach the predetermined pattern south in the short term due to the support provided by the 200-hour SMA near 1,851.00. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD cracks key $1857 support as USD firms up, levels to watch – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) has erased early gains and turns south on Tuesday, as the haven demand for the US dollar is back on the rise amid escalating American-Sino tensions. Strains between the world’s two biggest economies resurfaced over the South China Sea issue after a US carrier group entered the disputed waters last week.
Also, fading prospects of US President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan likely to be passed by US Congress keep sentiment around gold undermined. Worsening risk-aversion ahead of the critical US Durable Good and Consumer Confidence data will keep any upside attempts in the metal elusive. Read more...
Will Biden’s executive blitzkrieg defeat gold?
A new sheriff is in in town, and he’s making some rearrangements. Will the new order of things support the price of gold?
What a blitzkrieg! Joe Biden certainly wastes no time in signing executive orders. Since inauguration, he introduced several policies, including mandating masks on federal property, in airports and on certain public transportation, and the end of a travel bank on some countries. Biden also terminated the construction of the wall at the Mexican border, halted the withdrawal from the WHO and placed the U.S. back on the path to rejoining the Paris climate accord. Read more...
