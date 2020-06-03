Gold: The bull rally is being unwound [Video]
The bulls will have come away from yesterday’s session feeling that another encouraging position has been squandered. A rally of recent sessions is now being unwound. A decisive negative candle yesterday after the market had been building positively suggests that this is a market which lacks the traction to really push decisively higher now. We continue to see the uptrend of the past eight weeks as a gauge (coming in at $1702 today) and weakness is subsequently a chance to buy. However, the bullish momentum that was so evident in the moves higher in late March and through April, now has far less conviction. The RSI is above 50 but cannot sustain above 60 now, whilst MACD lines continue to drift lower. We are happy to buy into the latest weakness and once more, note that the lows of recent weeks have all been seen between the rising 21 day moving average (around $1722 today) and the eight week uptrend (at $1702 today). Read More...
XAU/USD analysis: Could trade downwards
On Tuesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate declined to the monthly PP at 1,722.34. During today's morning, the rate declined below the given level.
Given that yellow metal is pressured by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour moving averages in the 1,730.00 area. Thus, some downside potential could prevail in the market. Read More...
Gold Price Analysis: Off lows, still in the red around $1720 level ahead of US macro data
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of the early losses to the $1713 area.
The equity markets across the world extended their recent bullish run amid the growing optimism over a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy. This, in turn, weighed on traditional safe-haven assets and led to the second day of a negative move for the precious metal. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1703.54
|Today Daily Change
|-24.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|1727.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.31
|Daily SMA50
|1693.04
|Daily SMA100
|1637.99
|Daily SMA200
|1567.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1736.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1708.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1754.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1764.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh two-month highs amid upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1224, hitting the highest since late March. The safe-haven US dollar is falling amid an upbeat market mood, underpinned by ADP NFP, and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beating expectations.
GBP/USD retraces gains under 1.2600, Brexit, US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates the latest gains just around 1.26 amid dollar weakness. The Brexit impasse continues despite hopes for mutual concessions. Markit's Final Services PMI beat expectations with 29 points, still reflecting deep contraction.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows, closes in on $1,700
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $10 on Tuesday and extended its slide on Wednesday with the risk-on market atmosphere making it difficult for gold to find demand.
Crypto market stays strong despite yesterday's sell-off
Once the storm has passed, the real effects are zero at the technical analysis level. The impact on sentiment has been great and returns the market to a neutral level. The market is still in a phase of accumulation, according to a well-known quantitative analyst.
WTI dips and bounces back near $37.00 per barrel
WTI is trading just above the 36.00 figure while above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the market bias remains tilted to the upside. A potential extension of the move up can lead to a retest of the 38.40 and 40.20 levels in the medium-term.