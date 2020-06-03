Gold: The bull rally is being unwound [Video]

The bulls will have come away from yesterday’s session feeling that another encouraging position has been squandered. A rally of recent sessions is now being unwound. A decisive negative candle yesterday after the market had been building positively suggests that this is a market which lacks the traction to really push decisively higher now. We continue to see the uptrend of the past eight weeks as a gauge (coming in at $1702 today) and weakness is subsequently a chance to buy. However, the bullish momentum that was so evident in the moves higher in late March and through April, now has far less conviction. The RSI is above 50 but cannot sustain above 60 now, whilst MACD lines continue to drift lower. We are happy to buy into the latest weakness and once more, note that the lows of recent weeks have all been seen between the rising 21 day moving average (around $1722 today) and the eight week uptrend (at $1702 today). Read More...

XAU/USD analysis: Could trade downwards

On Tuesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate declined to the monthly PP at 1,722.34. During today's morning, the rate declined below the given level.

Given that yellow metal is pressured by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour moving averages in the 1,730.00 area. Thus, some downside potential could prevail in the market. Read More...

Gold Price Analysis: Off lows, still in the red around $1720 level ahead of US macro data

Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of the early losses to the $1713 area.

The equity markets across the world extended their recent bullish run amid the growing optimism over a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy. This, in turn, weighed on traditional safe-haven assets and led to the second day of a negative move for the precious metal. Read More...