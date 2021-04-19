Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks set to regain $1,800 amid import news, US dollar weakness
Gold struggles to extend the heaviest weekly gains of 2021 while taking rounds to $1,775 during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. Even so, weekend news of China’s push for gold imports and the persistent US dollar weakness favor the yellow metal buyers despite challenges from geopolitics and the coronavirus (COVID-19).
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|25.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.18
|Daily SMA50
|26.08
|Daily SMA100
|25.79
|Daily SMA200
|25.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.3
|Previous Daily Low
|25.75
|Previous Weekly High
|26.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.68
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.81
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower
The XAU/USD pair spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below $1,750 but rose sharply on Thursday amid a steep decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields. Gold managed to preserve its bullish momentum ahead of the weekend and advanced to its highest level since late February at $1,783 on Friday. On a weekly basis, the precious metal posted its largest percentage gain since December, nearly 2%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD: Teases double-top bearish formation below 1.2000
EUR/USD lower ground near 1.1975, down 0.07% intraday, following a sluggish start to the week’s trading during Monday’s Asian session. The sellers battle 50-HMA while teasing the double-top bearish chart formation on the hourly play.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.
Bitcoin price crashes 14% sending cryptocurrency market into tailspin
Bitcoin price shows massive sell-off as it slid from $60,900 to $51,541. This crash comes after rumors of the US treasury charging several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrency emerge.
Three stocks to watch this week
At the end of last week, we saw UK stocks rise above 7,000, a momentous day for the market and the first time that the FTSE 100 has risen above this level since February 2020. We expect further gains for the FTSE 100.