Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks set to regain $1,800 amid import news, US dollar weakness

Gold struggles to extend the heaviest weekly gains of 2021 while taking rounds to $1,775 during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. Even so, weekend news of China’s push for gold imports and the persistent US dollar weakness favor the yellow metal buyers despite challenges from geopolitics and the coronavirus (COVID-19).

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 25.93 Today Daily Change -0.03 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 25.96 Trends Daily SMA20 25.18 Daily SMA50 26.08 Daily SMA100 25.79 Daily SMA200 25.25 Levels Previous Daily High 26.3 Previous Daily Low 25.75 Previous Weekly High 26.3 Previous Weekly Low 24.68 Previous Monthly High 27.08 Previous Monthly Low 23.78 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.09 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.96 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.71 Daily Pivot Point S2 25.45 Daily Pivot Point S3 25.16 Daily Pivot Point R1 26.26 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.56 Daily Pivot Point R3 26.81

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower

The XAU/USD pair spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below $1,750 but rose sharply on Thursday amid a steep decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields. Gold managed to preserve its bullish momentum ahead of the weekend and advanced to its highest level since late February at $1,783 on Friday. On a weekly basis, the precious metal posted its largest percentage gain since December, nearly 2%.

