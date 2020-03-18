Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD could see fresh lows [Video]

Gold: Bulls need another higher low above $1465 [Video]

After days of being smashed from pillar to post, the gold bulls at least had a something positive to cling to yesterday. A positive close, and mild positive candlestick suggested that perhaps some support was forming. It was interesting to see that in the past two sessions there have been surges of selling which have not breached the $1445 key November low, but also intraday rebounds to close above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1445/$1702) at $1506. On the hourly chart, this shows as a higher low and higher high formation, breaking a downtrend and looking at more positive momentum. The question is whether this can now be built upon. For this, an early drop back this morning needs to build support again. As a bare minimum the bulls need another higher low above $1465, but ideally this would be building on support around $1506.

Gold Could See Fresh Lows

Gold, in its hourly chart, shows the upward movement developed during the Tuesday session as a corrective sequence after the massive sell-off extended on Monday trading session.

During the first trading session of the week, the Federal Reserve decided to reduce the interest near-zero, which contributed to the boost of the US Dollar Index and dragged the yellow metal until it found short-term support at $1,451,43 per ounce.

On the other hand, the RSI oscillator reflects that the yellow metal still moves in a corrective sequence and could develop a new bearish movement.

On the other hand, the RSI oscillator reflects that the yellow metal still moves in a corrective sequence and could develop a new bearish movement.

A sell-side position will activate if the price breaks and closes below $1,505.10 per ounce. In our conservative forecast, we expect a potential target of $1,484.65 per ounce. If the bearish sentiment gains momentum, Gold could drop to $1,455.55, and even plummet until $1,426.94 per ounce.

Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates after largest weekly decline since 1983

Last week, gold suffered its worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the 2020 gains while challenging the 200 SMA on the daily chart. XAU/USD is consolidating the losses near $1500 per troy ounce.

XAU/USD four-hour chart

XAU/USD four-hour chart

XAU/USD is consolidating the losses near $1500 per troy ounce while trading well below the main SMAs suggesting an overall bearish bias in the medium term. A break below the 1500 level can send gold down towards the 1480 and 1440 price levels while bulls will try to defend the 1500 mark. Resistance is seen near the 1530 and 1548/57 price levels.