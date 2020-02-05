Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD could reach $2,000 as early as this year

Gold: bulls have lost control of the rally [Video]
The bulls have lost control of the rally. The uptrend has been decisively broken by a second strong negative candlestick and as such we turn neutral on a near term basis. Although our medium term outlook on gold remains positive, the near term bullish arguments have been crossed off one by one. It is though important to remember that just because an uptrend has been broken, it does not necessarily mean a big corrective move is imminent. Momentum indicators have swung lower (RSI below 60 and a near term cross lower on Stochastics), however, MACD lines are merely slipping back within their positive configuration. Read more...
Gold could reach $2,000 as early as this year
The liquidity injections by the PBC and other market support measures resulted in an impressive growth of so-called risk assets. American S&P 500 added 1.5% on Tuesday trading results, showing a slight decline on Wednesday morning, according to the dynamics of futures on the index. The majority of Asian platforms are adding more than 1% on Wednesday morning following the American platforms, reacting to the easing of monetary conditions.
The reverse side of market optimism was the correction of safe-havens such as Japanese yen and Gold.
The Japanese yen declined against the greenback, lead USDJPY to its highs in a week and a half near 109.50, showing a rebound from the 200 SMA. Read more...
Gold surrenders early gains, slides back closer to session lows near $1555 level
Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains and now seems headed back towards the lower end of its daily trading range.
The safe-haven commodity managed to attract some buying interest during the Asian session on Wednesday amid concerns over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus. Despite China's efforts to contain the outbreak, the death toll rose to 490 and the number of new cases climbed to 24,324. This eventually weighed on investors' confidence and underpinned demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
Stronger USD capping gains
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which further played their part in providing an additional lift to the non-yielding yellow metal. Despite the supporting factors, bulls failed to capitalize on the attempted positive move. The bid tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors capping gains for the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1017
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.1044
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1081
|Daily SMA50
|1.1102
|Daily SMA100
|1.1072
|Daily SMA200
|1.1127
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1033
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0992
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1045
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1061
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1078
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1092
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3050 after revised UK services PMI beat expectations with 53.9 points. Hopes for a breakthrough on the coronavirus disease is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, pressured. The pair is unable to take advantage of optimism in battling the coronavirus outbreak nor upbeat EZ services PMIs, ECB's Lagarde's speech, and US data are all awaited.
Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run
Bitcoin's dominance chart now sets the future for the entire market. XRP comes into play and moves strongly to take over from the big two, Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin could go into a lateral-bullish mode for a few days.
Gold surrenders early gains, slides back closer to session lows near $1555 level
Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains and now seems headed back towards the lower end of its daily trading range.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.