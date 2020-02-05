Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD could reach $2,000 as early as this year

Gold: bulls have lost control of the rally [Video]

The bulls have lost control of the rally. The uptrend has been decisively broken by a second strong negative candlestick and as such we turn neutral on a near term basis. Although our medium term outlook on gold remains positive, the near term bullish arguments have been crossed off one by one. It is though important to remember that just because an uptrend has been broken, it does not necessarily mean a big corrective move is imminent. Momentum indicators have swung lower (RSI below 60 and a near term cross lower on Stochastics), however, MACD lines are merely slipping back within their positive configuration. Read more...

Gold could reach $2,000 as early as this year

The liquidity injections by the PBC and other market support measures resulted in an impressive growth of so-called risk assets. American S&P 500 added 1.5% on Tuesday trading results, showing a slight decline on Wednesday morning, according to the dynamics of futures on the index. The majority of Asian platforms are adding more than 1% on Wednesday morning following the American platforms, reacting to the easing of monetary conditions.

The reverse side of market optimism was the correction of safe-havens such as Japanese yen and Gold.

The Japanese yen declined against the greenback, lead USDJPY to its highs in a week and a half near 109.50, showing a rebound from the 200 SMA. Read more...

Gold surrenders early gains, slides back closer to session lows near $1555 level

Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains and now seems headed back towards the lower end of its daily trading range.

The safe-haven commodity managed to attract some buying interest during the Asian session on Wednesday amid concerns over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus. Despite China's efforts to contain the outbreak, the death toll rose to 490 and the number of new cases climbed to 24,324. This eventually weighed on investors' confidence and underpinned demand for traditional safe-haven assets.

Stronger USD capping gains

The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which further played their part in providing an additional lift to the non-yielding yellow metal. Despite the supporting factors, bulls failed to capitalize on the attempted positive move. The bid tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors capping gains for the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...