Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720

Gold prices seesaw around $1,715, recently easing, while portraying the cautious mood ahead of the key decision during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal buyers seem to catch a breather after portraying the heaviest run-up in two months the previous day.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1715.52 Today Daily Change -0.72 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 1716.24 Trends Daily SMA20 1765.57 Daily SMA50 1822.03 Daily SMA100 1844.46 Daily SMA200 1859.76 Levels Previous Daily High 1720.7 Previous Daily Low 1680.24 Previous Weekly High 1759.98 Previous Weekly Low 1687.37 Previous Monthly High 1871.9 Previous Monthly Low 1717.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1705.24 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1695.7 Daily Pivot Point S1 1690.75 Daily Pivot Point S2 1665.27 Daily Pivot Point S3 1650.29 Daily Pivot Point R1 1731.21 Daily Pivot Point R2 1746.19 Daily Pivot Point R3 1771.67

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720

The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure. As of writing, gold was trading at $1,716, gaining nearly 2% on a daily basis.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart move above 30 on Tuesday but remains below 50, suggesting that the daily rally is a technical correction of the latest drop.

