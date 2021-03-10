Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720

By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye US covid stimulus update for fresh moves above $1,700

Gold prices seesaw around $1,715, recently easing, while portraying the cautious mood ahead of the key decision during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal buyers seem to catch a breather after portraying the heaviest run-up in two months the previous day.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1715.52
Today Daily Change -0.72
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1716.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1765.57
Daily SMA50 1822.03
Daily SMA100 1844.46
Daily SMA200 1859.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1720.7
Previous Daily Low 1680.24
Previous Weekly High 1759.98
Previous Weekly Low 1687.37
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1705.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1695.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 1690.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 1665.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 1650.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 1731.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 1746.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 1771.67

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720

The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure. As of writing, gold was trading at $1,716, gaining nearly 2% on a daily basis.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart move above 30 on Tuesday but remains below 50, suggesting that the daily rally is a technical correction of the latest drop. 

Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

