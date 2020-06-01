Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD could consolidate [Video]

Gold: The positive candles of Thursday and Friday [Video]

Gold spent much of last week with a mix of signals around an inflection point where the medium term positive outlook met the near term corrective outlook. It seems as though, once more the bulls are winning. We have long been buyers into weakness on gold. The near term corrective moves continue to be bought into as the market has been higher in aggregate over recent months. The only time that the strategy of using weakness to buy has been severely shaken was during the huge volatility of March. That aside, it has been a strategy that has worked time and again. Once more, we see the market correcting into a support (this time a seven week uptrend) before rallying once more.

XAU/USD analysis: Could consolidate

During the previous trading session, the XAU/USD exchange rate raised to the 1,735.00 level. During Monday morning, the rate touched 1,745.00.

It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the monthly PP in the 1,720.00/1,730.00 range. Thus, the rate could go upwards in the short term.

Gold surrenders early gains to over 1-week tops, back near $1735 area

Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and was last seen trading with only modest daily gains, around the $1735 region.

Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and was last seen trading with only modest daily gains, around the $1735 region.

The precious metal opened with a modest bullish gap on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by a combination of factors. The US dollar added to its recent losses and was further pressured by widespread protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Sustained USD selling turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity.