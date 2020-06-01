Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD could consolidate [Video]

Gold: The positive candles of Thursday and Friday [Video]
Gold spent much of last week with a mix of signals around an inflection point where the medium term positive outlook met the near term corrective outlook. It seems as though, once more the bulls are winning. We have long been buyers into weakness on gold. The near term corrective moves continue to be bought into as the market has been higher in aggregate over recent months. The only time that the strategy of using weakness to buy has been severely shaken was during the huge volatility of March. That aside, it has been a strategy that has worked time and again. Once more, we see the market correcting into a support (this time a seven week uptrend) before rallying once more. Read More...
XAU/USD analysis: Could consolidate
During the previous trading session, the XAU/USD exchange rate raised to the 1,735.00 level. During Monday morning, the rate touched 1,745.00.
It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the monthly PP in the 1,720.00/1,730.00 range. Thus, the rate could go upwards in the short term. Read More...
Gold surrenders early gains to over 1-week tops, back near $1735 area
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and was last seen trading with only modest daily gains, around the $1735 region.
The precious metal opened with a modest bullish gap on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by a combination of factors. The US dollar added to its recent losses and was further pressured by widespread protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Sustained USD selling turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1733.76
|Today Daily Change
|4.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1729.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1719.34
|Daily SMA50
|1684.74
|Daily SMA100
|1634.41
|Daily SMA200
|1565.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1737.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1712.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1737.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1693.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1728.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1715.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1701.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1690.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1740.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1765.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
