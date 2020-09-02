Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD could be headed toward $1930 and to test $1900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops further below $1950 after another failure above $1970
Gold prices dropped further during the American session, falling to $1,937 the lowest since last Friday. From Tuesday’s top it fell more than $50. Yesterday XAU/USD approached the $2,000 area before reversing sharply to the downside.
As of writing, XAU/USD trades near the lows, under pressure as the US dollar holds onto gains versus European majors. The DXY is rising for the second day in a row, hovering above 92.70 and staging an important recovery after falling 30 hours ago to 91.70, the lowest level in two years.
Upside bias – Upside day
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa.
