Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD corrects further from 2-month tops, dives to $1925 area

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD levels to watch after boost from Georgia – Confluence Detector

Gold has been gaining ground as Democrats seem to be on the verge of controlling the Senate after Georgia's two runoff elections. Holding the upper chamber would allow President-elect Joe Biden to push for more stimulus, which is bullish for the precious metal. More fiscal spending joins monetary accommodation in boosting asset prices, including gold.

The networks called on race in favor of Democrat Raphael Warnock and fellow party member Jon Ossof is also nearing victory. While markets await the final tally from the Peach State, how is XAU/USD positioned on the charts? Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD corrects further from 2-month tops, dives to $1925 area

Gold extended its retracement slide from near two-month tops and refreshed daily lows, around the $1925 region during the early North American session.

The precious metal struggled to capitalize on its early uptick and witnessed an intraday turnaround from the vicinity of the $1960-65 congestion zone. The mentioned region coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $2075-$1764 downfall and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats from two-month tops, back below $1950 level

Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to near two-month tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1945 region.

A combination of factors assisted the precious metal to attract some dip-buying on Wednesday and quickly reverse an early slide to the $1941 area. The market started pricing in the possibility of a more expansive fiscal policy amid indications of Democratic victory in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in the stage of Georgia. Read more...