Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD corrective downside on the cards

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1864 upside target amid US stimulus hopes – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) extends a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, looking to regain the $1850 level. The road to recovery from two-month troughs picks up pace amid an imminent approval of the US $1.9 trillion stimulus package by Congress. Growing optimism on the stimulus is pushing the US inflation expectations, underpinning the inflation-hedge gold.
However, rising longer-term inflation expectations also drive the Treasury yields higher, posing a risk to the rally in gold. Let's take a look at how is gold positioned technically. Read more...
Gold Futures: Corrective downside on the cards
CME Group's preliminary figures for gold futures markets noted open interest shrunk for the second consecutive session on Monday, this time by almost 2K contracts. In the same line, volume went down for the second straight session, now by around 26.1K contracts.
Gold could re-test the 200-day SMA near $1,850
Gold prices edges higher at the beginning of the week, extending the rebound from Friday's 2021 lows near $1,780. The move, however, was on the back of shrinking open interest and volume and hints at the idea that a correction lower could be in the offing. That said, the precious metal is expected to falter around the key 200-day SMA just above $1,850 per ounce troy. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains well bid near one-week tops, just below $1850 level
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading around the $1844-45 region, just below one-week tops set earlier this Tuesday.
The precious metal built on last week's recovery move from the $1785 area, or near two-month lows and continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session. The strong move up was sponsored by the emergence of some heavy selling around the US dollar, which, in turn, underpinned demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1847.01
|Today Daily Change
|17.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.94
|Today daily open
|1829.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842.17
|Daily SMA50
|1859.16
|Daily SMA100
|1870.99
|Daily SMA200
|1854.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1839.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1807.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1827.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1819.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1812.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1794.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1780.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1843.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1857.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1874.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
