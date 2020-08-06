Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD correction on the cards ahead of the US NFP?

Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid uptick in US stock futures

Gold is lacking a clear directional bias at press time, having printed a per ounce record high price of $2,055 on Wednesday. The metal is trading in a sideways manner during the Asian session alongside an uptick in the US stock futures. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.20% gain.

Essentially, futures are indicating that American stocks are likely to extend Thursday’s price rally, which was seemingly fueled by expectations for a new coronavirus relief package. As such, the path of least resistance for the safe-haven dollar looks to be on the higher side.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 2041.99 Today Daily Change 3.23 Today Daily Change % 0.16 Today daily open 2038.76 Trends Daily SMA20 1889.68 Daily SMA50 1802.95 Daily SMA100 1738.94 Daily SMA200 1637.44 Levels Previous Daily High 2055.8 Previous Daily Low 2009.76 Previous Weekly High 1984.8 Previous Weekly Low 1900 Previous Monthly High 1984.8 Previous Monthly Low 1757.7 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2038.21 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2027.35 Daily Pivot Point S1 2013.75 Daily Pivot Point S2 1988.73 Daily Pivot Point S3 1967.71 Daily Pivot Point R1 2059.79 Daily Pivot Point R2 2080.81 Daily Pivot Point R3 2105.83

Gold: Correction on the cards ahead of the US NFP?

The meteoric rise propelled Gold (XAU/USD) to fresh all-time highs of $2055 on Wednesday, as investors continued to find value in the bullion amid the US dollar meltdown and record low real Treasury yields. Disappointing US private sector ADP jobs report added to the concerns of a downbeat Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report due this Friday and exacerbated the pain in the buck. Meanwhile, expectations of US stimulus deadlock likely to be overcome soon also boosted the yellow metal. The haven demand for the metal was buoyed by the continued surge in the coronavirus cases globally, with over an 18.66 million tally reported a day. The virus fears continue to temper the economic rebound expectations.

