Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues to run to the downside

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees a dead cat bounce, $1849 in sight amid covid, election jitters

Following a close below the 100-day moving average (DMA), Gold (XAU/USD) extended its declines into the second straight day on Thursday. The bright metal fell to fresh monthly lows of $1860 before recovering some ground to settle the day near $1868. “Sell everything mode” returned to markets in the first half of the day, as the coronavirus fears dominated and bolstered the haven demand for the US dollar across the board. However, the risk sentiment stabilized in the American session after the US GDP data showed a sharp recovery in the third quarter and helped Wall Street rebound.

Gold Price Analysis: Volume profile POC targets $1,720 / $1,940

Following the recent analysis, Gold Price Analysis: Bears finally catch a break, where the price melted, as expected, below the trend line resistance, bears remain on track for a run towards $1,840. A fresh low of $1,860.08 was made in the London afternoon session following a break of $1,875 in late Asia.

From a volume profile perspective, a break of $1,857 could be significant and lead to a run through a low volume area between there and $1,820. In doing so, it then stretches the imagination of a retracement all the way to the 2019-YTD point of control (POC) down at $1,720.

