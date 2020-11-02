Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues to recovery from monthly lows, approaches $1,900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900

The yellow metal is rising modestly on Monday as it continues to recover from the one-month low it hit on Thursday at $,1859/oz. Recently the ounce climbed to $1,895, the strongest since Wednesday. It remains near the top, with the bias pointing to the upside.

Gold is rising supported by an improvement in risk sentiment and amid a mixed US dollar. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is up by 1.63% and the Nasdaq gains 0.35%. Main indexes are recovering after suffering the worst week since March.

Read more...

Gold, oil and silver price forecast – All eyes turn to November's US Presidential election

On Tuesday, U.S voters will head to the polls in what is expected to be ‘the most controversial U.S Presidential Election’ ever in history.

According to polling data, there are growing expectations of a blue wave in Washington with the Democrats taking control of Congress and the White House, however memories of 2016 continue to loom large on the horizon, so at this point, anything is still possible.

Read more...