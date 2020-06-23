Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues to probe the topside of its monthly range

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers attack $1,760 amid fresh risk-off sentiment

Gold prices drop to $1,756 during the early Tuesday’s Asian session. The move portrays the bullion’s failure to keep the recent surge towards $1,761. In doing so, the precious metal ignores the challenges to the trading sentiment that crossed wires off-late.

White House Adviser Peter Navarro’s downbeat statements on the Sino-American trade deal initially triggered the risk-off moves. The pessimism got an additional boost by the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) figures from Chinese capital as well as worrisome headlines concerning the dragon nation.

Read more ...

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 17.7 Today Daily Change -0.03 Today Daily Change % -0.17 Today daily open 17.73 Trends Daily SMA20 17.62 Daily SMA50 16.47 Daily SMA100 16.27 Daily SMA200 16.91 Levels Previous Daily High 18.03 Previous Daily Low 17.6 Previous Weekly High 17.8 Previous Weekly Low 16.95 Previous Monthly High 17.91 Previous Monthly Low 14.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.87 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.77 Daily Pivot Point S1 17.54 Daily Pivot Point S2 17.35 Daily Pivot Point S3 17.11 Daily Pivot Point R1 17.98 Daily Pivot Point R2 18.22 Daily Pivot Point R3 18.41

Navarro spooks markets over US-China trade deal

The return of the global recovery trade, with higher equities and a lower Dollar, did nothing to curb the enthusiasm of gold traders yesterday. Gold climbed to an intra-day high of $1763.00 an ounce - just shy of its $1765.00 multi-month resistance - before fading slightly, finishing up 0.60% at $1754.00 an ounce. gold prices are unchanged in Asia.

Gold appears to finally be receiving some strong tailwinds from the US bond market, where the realisation is spreading that real interest rates are negative across the curve, especially at the shorter end. However, we have been before, with bulls severely disappointed as gold retreated from this resistance zone. Until we have a daily close above $1765.00, caution is warranted, and a bull-trap is possible. Thereafter the road clears to $1800.00 an ounce, which, if anything, is an even more formidable barrier.

Read more ...