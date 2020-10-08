Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues to move sideways, limited by $1900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats toward $1880 after finding resistance at $1900

Gold climbed after the beginning of the American session to $1900, reaching the highest level in two days but it then turned to the downside falling to $1882, a fresh daily low. As of writing, the metal trades flat for the day at $1885.

The move to the downside took place amid a modest recovery of the US dollar across the board. The DXY printed a fresh high at 93.80. At the same time, equity prices in Wall Street are holding onto daily gains. The Dow Jones gains 0.40% and the Nasdaq 0.35%.

Trump recovered: What about Gold?

Donald Trump caught a coronavirus, but miraculously, he has already left the hospital in good shape. Unfortunately, gold didn’t show too much empathy about it.

Oh boy, what a week has been so far! On Friday, when it turned out that the United States President was tested positive for the Covid-19 and taken to the hospital, the whole world held its breath. Luckily, he was hospitalized for only three nights, and on Monday, he returned to the White House, after receiving state-of-the-art medical treatment for the coronavirus.

