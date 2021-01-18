Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues to lose traction on the back of the stronger USD

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers

Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% intraday, during early Monday. The yellow metal refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,802.80 but the corrective recovery needs to cross 200-day SMA to convince the buyers.

As a result, the current run-up eyes 200-day SMA level near $1,845 whereas the previous week’s top surrounding $1,865 will act as an extra upside barrier. Although bearish MACD defies any further upside, a clear run-up past-$1,865 will eye the $1,900 threshold.

Asia Market: Unsavoury macro developments hang like a dark cloud

Gold continues to lose traction on the back of the stronger USD as it both shrugs off a dip in yields and remains non-reactive to Chair Powell’s dovish forward guidance, or even the political discord on both sides the pond. However, I think it's worth keeping an eye on these developments, especially if social unrest rears its ugly head in the US.

