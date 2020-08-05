Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues to glister, as precious metals surge

Record highs for gold, but where next?
Spot gold prices have hit a new all-time high, surpassing the previous highs seen in 2011. Growing safe-haven demand, renewed weakness in the USD, falling real yields and buying momentum have all provided a boost to the yellow metal. However, we still believe there is room for more upside to prices.
Given the current environment, and the uncertainty over the path towards recovery following the Covid-19 outbreak, we have seen significant inflows into gold ETFs over the course of the year. Meanwhile a recent ratcheting up in tensions between the US and China continues to support these inflows. Read More...
Gold continues to glister, as precious metals surge
Almost nine years after hitting a record high in September 2011 gold prices have hit a new record high this morning moving above the psychologically important $2,000 an ounce for the first time ever.
This move higher has now completed a round trip that found a base in November 2015, rebounding from lows of $1,050 an ounce, and completing the set of G10 currencies that are now trading at record highs against this asset which polarises opinion amongst financial market participants. Read More...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040
With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold (XAU/USD) price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.
The spot found solid support around $2010 level earlier in the Asian session after the profit-taking slide from the previous record high of $2031.20. The buyers saw it as a bargain-hunting opportunity, with $2050 on their radars. Read More...
