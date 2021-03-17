Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues to fluctuate in weekly range between key levels

Gold Price Analysis: Fed's hawkish shift in long-term rate outlook to weigh on XAU/USD
XAU/USD moved sideways a little above $1,730 for the majority of the day on Wednesday but came in modest bearish pressure in the early American session. Fed's dot plot is set to provide the next directional clue for gold, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
Key quotes
“The median forecast of FOMC's policymakers was for rates to stay near zero through 2023 with only five of them seeing a liftoff in that year. If the publication later in the session reveals a hawkish shift in long-term rate expectations amid heightened concerns over a sharp increase in inflation, the USD could continue to gather strength and weigh on XAU/USD.”
Gold Price Forecast: Fed's dot plot to provide next directional clue for XAU/USD
The XAU/USD pair moved sideways a little above $1,730 for the majority of the day on Wednesday but came in modest bearish pressure in the early American session. Nevertheless, gold was last seen trading flat on the day at $1,730.
The recent decline in XAU/USD seems to be a product of broad-based USD strength ahead of the all-important FOMC event. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the US Treasury bond yields' movements continue to impact the USD's market valuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1900 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading little changed as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. Soaring yields are underpinning the greenback.
GBP/USD slides below 1.39 on rising US yields
GBP/USD has succumbed to a yield-fueled dollar advance. US ten-year Treasuries are marching toward 1.70% ahead of the critical Fed decision.
Fed's dot plot to provide next directional clue for XAU/USD
Gold continues to fluctuate in weekly range between key levels. USD gathers strength amid rising US Treasury bond yields. FOMC policymakers will reveal long-term rate expectations in Economic Projections.
SEC v. Ripple case takes another turn that could boost XRP price by 60%
SEC v. Ripple case reached a new milestone on Monday as the defendant responded with a letter to the judge. The letter states that the SEC’s motion to strike the company’s lack of fair notice defense is disfavored and not allowed in this Circuit.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.