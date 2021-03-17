Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues to fluctuate in weekly range between key levels

Gold Price Analysis: Fed's hawkish shift in long-term rate outlook to weigh on XAU/USD

XAU/USD moved sideways a little above $1,730 for the majority of the day on Wednesday but came in modest bearish pressure in the early American session. Fed's dot plot is set to provide the next directional clue for gold, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

Key quotes

“The median forecast of FOMC's policymakers was for rates to stay near zero through 2023 with only five of them seeing a liftoff in that year. If the publication later in the session reveals a hawkish shift in long-term rate expectations amid heightened concerns over a sharp increase in inflation, the USD could continue to gather strength and weigh on XAU/USD.”

The XAU/USD pair moved sideways a little above $1,730 for the majority of the day on Wednesday but came in modest bearish pressure in the early American session. Nevertheless, gold was last seen trading flat on the day at $1,730.

The recent decline in XAU/USD seems to be a product of broad-based USD strength ahead of the all-important FOMC event. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the US Treasury bond yields' movements continue to impact the USD's market valuation.

