Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues its upward journey

Gold Price Analysis: Battles $1750 amid tepid sentiment, ahead of FOMC minutes
Gold prices (XAU/USD) is reversing a dip below the 1750 level, looking to challenge the new two-day high of 1751.38 reached in early Asia.
The yellow metal is trying hard to regain the 1750 mark, underpinned by the tepid market mood. The European traders hit their desks and react to the slide in the US stocks and mixed action on the Asian equities after the optimism over the anti-coronavirus vaccine faded. According to Reuters, a medical news website reported the vaccine was insufficient. Read more...
Equity markets unsure about their direction – Gold continues its upward journey
As for the precious metal, investors are still mostly bullish, and they are finding every pullback as an opportunity to add more gold in their portfolios. One can hardly blame them for this strategy, and this is because we are still far from seeing daylight in terms of actual vaccine for Coronavirus. Speculators do blow things out of proportion the moment they get any news about a Coronavirus vaccine. But, when the optimism fades and reality becomes apparent, investors are left with no option but to hedge their bets.
On top of this, Donald Trump is determined to fight China, and this only anchors geopolitical tensions. No one wants to see the US-China trade relation becoming sour as we are talking about the world's two biggest economies. Anchored political concerns only make investors think that it is a good time for them to hang out in haven assets. Having said this, if the US economic recovery picks up steam and sentiment begins to improve, there will be no surprise to see some nasty correction for the gold price. Read more...
Gold consolidates in a range near $1750 area, FOMC minutes in focus
Gold prices (XAU/USD) is reversing a dip below the 1750 level, looking to challenge the new two-day high of 1751.38 reached in early Asia.
The yellow metal is trying hard to regain the 1750 mark, underpinned by the tepid market mood. The European traders hit their desks and react to the slide in the US stocks and mixed action on the Asian equities after the optimism over the anti-coronavirus vaccine faded. According to Reuters, a medical news website reported the vaccine was insufficient. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1751.18
|Today Daily Change
|6.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1745.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1713.79
|Daily SMA50
|1656.43
|Daily SMA100
|1619.95
|Daily SMA200
|1556.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1748.01
|Previous Daily Low
|1725.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1734.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1731.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1753.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1761.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1775.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edging higher amid a mixed market mood, EU fund fears
EUR/USD is edging up toward 1.0950. as the market mood is recovering. Potential resistance to the Franco-German plan from four northern countries fund and doubts about the Moderana's coronavirus vaccine results are in the mix. EU Core CPI was confirmed at 1.1%.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2250 amid weak UK inflation, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2250 amid an upbeat market mood. UK inflation tumbled to 0.8% yearly in April, worse than expected. BOE Governor Bailey testifies later.
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
The market moves at breakout levels but exhaustion challenges the ability to succeed. Ethereum bets on leading the bullish breakout for the short term. Ripple plays his chances for an unexpected bullish surprise to break the bad streak of the last few months.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1750 area, FOMC minutes in focus
Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and was seen oscillating in a range, around the $1750 region through the early part of European trading session.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out
If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.