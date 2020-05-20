Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues its upward journey

Gold Price Analysis: Battles $1750 amid tepid sentiment, ahead of FOMC minutes

Gold prices (XAU/USD) is reversing a dip below the 1750 level, looking to challenge the new two-day high of 1751.38 reached in early Asia.

The yellow metal is trying hard to regain the 1750 mark, underpinned by the tepid market mood. The European traders hit their desks and react to the slide in the US stocks and mixed action on the Asian equities after the optimism over the anti-coronavirus vaccine faded. According to Reuters, a medical news website reported the vaccine was insufficient. Read more...

Equity markets unsure about their direction – Gold continues its upward journey

As for the precious metal, investors are still mostly bullish, and they are finding every pullback as an opportunity to add more gold in their portfolios. One can hardly blame them for this strategy, and this is because we are still far from seeing daylight in terms of actual vaccine for Coronavirus. Speculators do blow things out of proportion the moment they get any news about a Coronavirus vaccine. But, when the optimism fades and reality becomes apparent, investors are left with no option but to hedge their bets.

On top of this, Donald Trump is determined to fight China, and this only anchors geopolitical tensions. No one wants to see the US-China trade relation becoming sour as we are talking about the world's two biggest economies. Anchored political concerns only make investors think that it is a good time for them to hang out in haven assets. Having said this, if the US economic recovery picks up steam and sentiment begins to improve, there will be no surprise to see some nasty correction for the gold price. Read more...

Gold consolidates in a range near $1750 area, FOMC minutes in focus

