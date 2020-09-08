Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidation continues, but downside risks increase

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks south on triangle breakdown
Gold fell by 0.18% on Monday, confirming a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart. The pattern indicates the two-week-long price consolidation has ended, and the pullback from the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7 has resumed.
As such, the yellow metal risks falling to the 50-day simple moving average support at $1,908 – the average last put to the test on June 18. Supporting the bearish case is the below-50 reading on the 14-day relative strength index and the negative reading on the MACD histogram.
Boris batters British Pound
Gold eased lower by 0.30% to $1928.00 overnight, with volumes thin due to the US market holiday. Nevertheless, the pattern of the past five trading sessions has been one of lower highs each day with almost unchanged closes.
Gold appears set to test its two-month support region between $1900.00 and $1920.00 an ounce. The jury is out though on whether additional downside risks remain. Investors are content not to chase the market and pick up gold on dips.
