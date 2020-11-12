Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidating following the covid vaccine-related drop

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD awaits fresh clues to break the monotony below $1,900
Gold prices extend corrective bounce off $1,856 while taking rounds to $1,865 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. Following a heavy drop on Monday, to September month low, the yellow metal consolidated gains to $1,890, before marking the latest move around $1,856.34. The reason for the mixed trading could be traced from a lack of clear market direction amid mixed signals concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the US election results, not to forget about the global monetary policy moves.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1863.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1863.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1899.68
|Daily SMA50
|1908.18
|Daily SMA100
|1902.42
|Daily SMA200
|1783.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1884.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1856.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1960.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.52
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1867.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1873.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1851.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1840.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1823.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1880.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1896.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1908.3
Gold Price Analysis: Market weighing the significance of the vaccine
XAU/USD is currently trading at $1,862.44 between a low of $1,856.44 and $1,884.47, down some 0.8% on the day at the time of writing. The price of the yellow metal has traded in a range of between $1,850 and $1,890 since the slide from the $1,960s, consolidating the move.
The drop came on the back of news that a covid vaccine had proven 90% successful in trials which sent the US dollar higher as markets presumed less US stimulus would be required and for a shorter time frame.
