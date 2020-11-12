Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidating following the covid vaccine-related drop

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD awaits fresh clues to break the monotony below $1,900

Gold prices extend corrective bounce off $1,856 while taking rounds to $1,865 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. Following a heavy drop on Monday, to September month low, the yellow metal consolidated gains to $1,890, before marking the latest move around $1,856.34. The reason for the mixed trading could be traced from a lack of clear market direction amid mixed signals concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the US election results, not to forget about the global monetary policy moves.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1863.54 Today Daily Change -0.32 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 1863.86 Trends Daily SMA20 1899.68 Daily SMA50 1908.18 Daily SMA100 1902.42 Daily SMA200 1783.14 Levels Previous Daily High 1884.51 Previous Daily Low 1856.34 Previous Weekly High 1960.4 Previous Weekly Low 1873.52 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1867.1 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1873.75 Daily Pivot Point S1 1851.96 Daily Pivot Point S2 1840.07 Daily Pivot Point S3 1823.79 Daily Pivot Point R1 1880.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 1896.41 Daily Pivot Point R3 1908.3

Gold Price Analysis: Market weighing the significance of the vaccine

XAU/USD is currently trading at $1,862.44 between a low of $1,856.44 and $1,884.47, down some 0.8% on the day at the time of writing. The price of the yellow metal has traded in a range of between $1,850 and $1,890 since the slide from the $1,960s, consolidating the move.

The drop came on the back of news that a covid vaccine had proven 90% successful in trials which sent the US dollar higher as markets presumed less US stimulus would be required and for a shorter time frame.

