Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains below $1,720 resistance

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to one-week tops, further recovery seems elusive

Gold finally broke out of its intraday consolidative trading range and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1723-24 region during the early North American session.

The US dollar surrendered its intraday gains and witnessed some selling in the last hour following the release of a rather unimpressive US consumer inflation figures. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains below $1,720 resistance

The XAU/USD pair gained nearly 2% and closed at $1,715 before going into a consolidation phase on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair is down 0.2% on a daily basis at $1,712.

The Relative Strength Index indicator on the four-hour chart is moving sideways near 50, suggesting that the pair is having a difficult time determining its next near-term direction. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Rising real yields to trigger a fall to $1670 on XAU/USD –" Credit Suisse

Rising Real Yields and still elevated long positioning are expected to put further pressure on gold, which has completed a top below $1765, raising the prospect of a much more serious fall, per Credit Suisse.

“Gold maintains its tight inverse relationship with US Real Yields, which we expect to rise further, which should put further pressure on the yellow metal.” Read more...