Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates the break above 50-HMA, focus on yields

Gold analysis: Finds support in SMA

At mid-day on Thursday, the yellow metal's price found support in the 200-hour simple moving average and the 1,720.00 level. Afterwards, a surge followed. By the start of Friday's European trading hours, the metal had passed the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour SMAs and was testing the 1,740.00 mark.

If the 1,740.00 level fails to provide resistance, the bullion should next test the 1,750.00 mark. In the case of the 1,750.00 not providing resistance, other round price levels could stop a surge. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the break above 50-HMA, focus on yields

Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating the advance to $1745 levels, as the bulls catch a breath before resuming their journey towards the two-week highs of $1756.

The latest leg higher in gold was driven by the retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve, which somewhat eased overheating fears and lifted the market mood. The safe-haven US dollar took a hit, in turn, offering support to the bright metal. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

Gold edged higher in the last hour and refreshed daily tops, around the $1743-44 region heading into the European session.

Following an early dip to levels just below the $1730 level, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction and has now recovered the previous day's modest losses. The prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...