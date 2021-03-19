Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates the break above 50-HMA, focus on yields

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold analysis: Finds support in SMA

At mid-day on Thursday, the yellow metal's price found support in the 200-hour simple moving average and the 1,720.00 level. Afterwards, a surge followed. By the start of Friday's European trading hours, the metal had passed the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour SMAs and was testing the 1,740.00 mark.

If the 1,740.00 level fails to provide resistance, the bullion should next test the 1,750.00 mark. In the case of the 1,750.00 not providing resistance, other round price levels could stop a surge. Read more...

Gold

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the break above 50-HMA, focus on yields

Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating the advance to $1745 levels, as the bulls catch a breath before resuming their journey towards the two-week highs of $1756.

The latest leg higher in gold was driven by the retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve, which somewhat eased overheating fears and lifted the market mood. The safe-haven US dollar took a hit, in turn, offering support to the bright metal. Read more...

XAUUSD

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

Gold edged higher in the last hour and refreshed daily tops, around the $1743-44 region heading into the European session.

Following an early dip to levels just below the $1730 level, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction and has now recovered the previous day's modest losses. The prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1740.7
Today Daily Change 3.83
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1736.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1738.81
Daily SMA50 1796.04
Daily SMA100 1832.8
Daily SMA200 1860.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1755.59
Previous Daily Low 1719.3
Previous Weekly High 1739.93
Previous Weekly Low 1676.87
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1733.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1741.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 1718.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 1700.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 1682.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 1755.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 1773.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 1791.5

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.19 as dollar gains fresh ground

EUR/USD pressured around 1.19 as dollar gains fresh ground

EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19 and struggles with this level despite a drop in US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%. The dollar remains strong. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness

GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.

Gold News

Cardano targets $2.30 next

Cardano targets $2.30 next

Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.

Read more

Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed

Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed

Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures