Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates the break above 50-HMA, focus on yields

Gold analysis: Finds support in SMA
At mid-day on Thursday, the yellow metal's price found support in the 200-hour simple moving average and the 1,720.00 level. Afterwards, a surge followed. By the start of Friday's European trading hours, the metal had passed the resistance of the 55 and 100-hour SMAs and was testing the 1,740.00 mark.
If the 1,740.00 level fails to provide resistance, the bullion should next test the 1,750.00 mark. In the case of the 1,750.00 not providing resistance, other round price levels could stop a surge. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the break above 50-HMA, focus on yields
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating the advance to $1745 levels, as the bulls catch a breath before resuming their journey towards the two-week highs of $1756.
The latest leg higher in gold was driven by the retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve, which somewhat eased overheating fears and lifted the market mood. The safe-haven US dollar took a hit, in turn, offering support to the bright metal. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold edged higher in the last hour and refreshed daily tops, around the $1743-44 region heading into the European session.
Following an early dip to levels just below the $1730 level, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction and has now recovered the previous day's modest losses. The prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1740.7
|Today Daily Change
|3.83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1736.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1738.81
|Daily SMA50
|1796.04
|Daily SMA100
|1832.8
|Daily SMA200
|1860.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1755.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1733.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1741.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1700.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1682.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1755.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1773.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1791.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.19 as dollar gains fresh ground
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19 and struggles with this level despite a drop in US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%. The dollar remains strong. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.