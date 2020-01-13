Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates modest losses, holds around $1550

Week ahead commodity report: Gold, Silver & Crude Oil Price Forecast: 13 - 17 January 2020 [Video]
Gold rose to a near 7-year peak of $1,610 last week after a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad and Iran launched missiles against U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation. Read more...
Gold consolidates modest losses, holds around $1550
Gold prices dropped on Monday, on a quiet day for global markets. Price tested levels above $1560 but failed to hold and dropped to as low at $1546 before stabilizing around $1550.
Eyes on US-China deal
The improvement in risk sentiment weakened the demand for gold. Among currencies the yen was also hit. Higher US yields also contributed to the decline in gold and JPY. The Swiss franc outperformed despite the environment.
Trade headlines are behind the optimism. The Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He just arrived in the US to sign the Phase One trade deal probably on Wednesday. On the data front, the next relevant economic report is US CPI due on Tuesday. Read more...
Gold Technical Analysis: Shows some resilience below 200-hour SMA, at least for now
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session on Monday, albeit bulls showed some resilience below the $1550 region, or 100-hour SMA.
The mentioned region coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1470-$1611 positive move and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Below the mentioned support, the metal might accelerate the slide towards testing 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $1470-$1611 positive move, around the $1527-26 region.
Meanwhile, mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts haven't been supportive of any firm direction and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Chinese trade balance and how might it affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD has been susceptible to the data and will likely find demand should the balance get back on track with the prior outcomes before November's disappointment, reassuring markets that China's measures to stabilise the economy is filtering through.
USD/JPY: Pullback to Cloud/Bollinger-Band targets could be in play
USD/JPY has traded through 109.73 key resistance and the 2018 trendline. Price is stalling just ahead of the Bolinger Band (BB) top. Bulls looking for a discount could look to the top of daily cloud confluence area. Bulls can target 110.50s for confluence resistance target.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The inflation sideshow
The consumer price index (CPI) is predicted to rise 0.3% in December as it did in prior month. Annual inflation is expected to rise 2.3% in December after a 2.1% gain in November.
Gold consolidates modest losses, holds around $1550
Gold prices dropped on Monday, on a quiet day for global markets. Price tested levels above $1560 but failed to hold and dropped to as low at $1546 before stabilizing around $1550. The improvement in risk sentiment weakened the demand for gold.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.3000 amid soft data, BOE’s dovishness
Worse-than-anticipated UK data and local policymakers pledging for rate cuts undermine demand for Sterling. GBP/USD sub-1.3000 despite a weaker dollar.