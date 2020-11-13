Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates in a pennant pattern

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stuck between $1890-$1850, awaits a range breakout

Gold’s (XAU/USD) posted a green candle on Thursday, having risen 0.60% to finish around $1875. Despite the uptick, the bright metal remained trapped in its recent range between $1890-$1850. Gold benefited from increasing concerns over the global economic recovery, in the wake of the continued rise in coronavirus, which negated the optimism over the vaccine progress. The US Treasury yields fell 10 basis points on Thursday on economic growth concerns and lifted the demand for the yieldless gold. Although the gains in the metal remained capped, as the US dollar held steady in the upper bound of this week’s range on fresh concerns over the fiscal stimulus and Wall Street tumble.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates in a pennant pattern

Gold fell by over 4% on Monday and has been trading back and forth in a narrowing price ever since. The price action has taken the shape of a bearish pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart. A break below the pennant support, currently at $1,859, would imply a resumption of the sell-off from Monday's high of $1,965 and shift risk in favor of a drop to the psychological support of $1,800 (target as per the measured move method).

Alternatively, a breakout above the upper end would expose the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,896. At press time, gold is trading at $1,880 per ounce, representing a 0.17% gain on the day.

Read more ...