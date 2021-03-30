Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates heaviest losses in a month above $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers roll-up sleeves to revisit $1,700

Following its failures to rise past-$1,714.46, gold prices drop to $1,710, down 0.11% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the yellow metal justifies the previous day’s daily closing below 21-day amid weakening bullish MACD signals. Also favoring the gold sellers could be the commodity’s sustained trading below 10-day SMA and a descending resistance line from January 29.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates heaviest losses in a month above $1,700

Gold prices struggle to extend late Monday’s recovery moves, recently easing to $1,711, amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal dropped the most in four weeks to test the lowest levels since March 12 the previous day amid the US dollar gains. Though, a lack of major catalysts seems to have capped the bullion’s moves off-late.

