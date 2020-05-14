Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains after renewing multi-week highs

Gold Price Analysis: Eases from monthly rising channel resistance, above $1,700

Gold prices retreat from multiday high to $1,731 ahead of the Tokyo open during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the monthly ascending trend channel and a sustained break of the one-month-old falling trend line, coupled with bullish MACD, keep the traders positive. As a result, fresh buying can take place beyond the channel’s resistance line of $1,737, which in turn will target April top near $1,748.

Though, the metal’s ability to successfully trade beyond $1,748 enables it to challenge the year 2012 top close to $1,796/97. Meanwhile, the resistance-turned-support line near $1,720 gains the intraday sellers’ attention ahead of the said channel’s lower line, at $1,700 now.

Read more ...

Gold consolidates gains after renewing multi-week highs near $1,736

The XAU/USD pair rose for the third straight on Thursday and touched its highest level since April 24th at $1,736.47 during the early American session. Following the impressive rally, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.83% on the day at $1,730.70.

Earlier today, heightened US-China tensions and the poor performance of major European equity indexes boosted the demand for safe-haven assets such as gold. Additionally, the fact that XAU/USD broke above the upper limit of its three-week-old channel near $1,720 seems to have triggered a fresh bullish-wave.

Read more ...