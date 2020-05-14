Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains after renewing multi-week highs

Gold Price Analysis: Eases from monthly rising channel resistance, above $1,700
Gold prices retreat from multiday high to $1,731 ahead of the Tokyo open during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the monthly ascending trend channel and a sustained break of the one-month-old falling trend line, coupled with bullish MACD, keep the traders positive. As a result, fresh buying can take place beyond the channel’s resistance line of $1,737, which in turn will target April top near $1,748.
Though, the metal’s ability to successfully trade beyond $1,748 enables it to challenge the year 2012 top close to $1,796/97. Meanwhile, the resistance-turned-support line near $1,720 gains the intraday sellers’ attention ahead of the said channel’s lower line, at $1,700 now.
Gold consolidates gains after renewing multi-week highs near $1,736
The XAU/USD pair rose for the third straight on Thursday and touched its highest level since April 24th at $1,736.47 during the early American session. Following the impressive rally, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.83% on the day at $1,730.70.
Earlier today, heightened US-China tensions and the poor performance of major European equity indexes boosted the demand for safe-haven assets such as gold. Additionally, the fact that XAU/USD broke above the upper limit of its three-week-old channel near $1,720 seems to have triggered a fresh bullish-wave.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1730.73
|Today Daily Change
|14.69
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|1716.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1705.31
|Daily SMA50
|1650.73
|Daily SMA100
|1610.76
|Daily SMA200
|1551.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1718.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1699.31
|Previous Weekly High
|1723.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1682.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1711.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1706.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1704.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1692.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1685.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1723.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1730.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1742.18
