Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains above $1700/oz.

Gold Price Analysis: Sidelined after ending three-day winning streak
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having snapped a three-day winning streak with a 0.75% drop on Wednesday. The yellow metal is sidelined near $1,715 per ounce at press time despite heightened coronavirus-led recession fears and the risk-off tone in the global markets.
The US stocks put in a negative performance on Wednesday alongside broad-based losses in the Europen equities. Even so, the safe-haven gold declined, possibly due to the 0.72% uptick in the dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors. The price action is indicative of markets' preference for the US dollar as a safe haven.
Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains above $1700/oz.
After breaking to fresh 2020 highs, this Wednesday XAU/USD had a modest consolidation day while trading above the main DMAs (daily simple moving averages) suggesting that bulls remain in full control of this market.
XAU/USD is trading above the main SMAs, making higher highs and lows while holding above the 1690/1700 support zone as buyers are eyeing the 1740 and 1780/1800 levels to the upside. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 1690/1700 price zone and the 1660 level on any retracement down.
AUD/USD hits fresh five-day low below 0.63, upbeat Australian March Jobs ignored
Having failed to hold above 0.6300, AUD/USD hits a new five-day low near 0.6270 despite better-than-expected Australian jobs data for March. The aussie dollar shrugs-off the labor market survey, as it was conducted during the pre-lockdown period.
USD/JPY looking to 108.00 in USD risk-off correction
USD/JPY extends gains towards 108.00, as the US dollar continues to catch a safe -haven bid with constant doom and gloom headlines pertaining to the spread of COVID019 and the global economic shutdown resulting in disastrous economic data and forecasts.
WTI: Up 3% in Asia, Wednesday's 18-year low not confirmed by daily RSI
WTI crude is flashing green in Asia amid signs of temporary loss of bearish momentum on technical charts. The black gold is trading at $20.46, representing a 3 percent gain on the day, having hit a low of $19.21 on Wednesday.
USD gains – Why its unfazed by terrible data
Wednesday’s US economic reports were terrible. Retail sales fell -8.7%, the largest one month decline ever. US fundamentals are terrible but the greenback caught a safe haven bid during the first half of the NY session.