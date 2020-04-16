Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains above $1700/oz.

Gold Price Analysis: Sidelined after ending three-day winning streak

Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having snapped a three-day winning streak with a 0.75% drop on Wednesday. The yellow metal is sidelined near $1,715 per ounce at press time despite heightened coronavirus-led recession fears and the risk-off tone in the global markets.

The US stocks put in a negative performance on Wednesday alongside broad-based losses in the Europen equities. Even so, the safe-haven gold declined, possibly due to the 0.72% uptick in the dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors. The price action is indicative of markets' preference for the US dollar as a safe haven.

Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains above $1700/oz.

After breaking to fresh 2020 highs, this Wednesday XAU/USD had a modest consolidation day while trading above the main DMAs (daily simple moving averages) suggesting that bulls remain in full control of this market.

XAU/USD is trading above the main SMAs, making higher highs and lows while holding above the 1690/1700 support zone as buyers are eyeing the 1740 and 1780/1800 levels to the upside. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 1690/1700 price zone and the 1660 level on any retracement down.

