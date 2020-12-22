Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates bounce off $1,855 amid an easy session

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flatlines just beneath $1880 amid conflicting forces

Spot gold (XAU/USD) has flatlined in recent trade just under the $1880 level, with the precious metal caught between conflicting forces of a falling USD and rising US real interest rates. At present, XAU/USD trades lower by about 0.2% or just over $4 on the day.

Two of the key drivers of gold have been moving in the opposite direction to each other in recent trade; the Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped roughly 100 points from Monday European session highs just above 91.00 to just above 90.00, barely above last Friday’s closing levels in the 89.90s. Meanwhile, the US 10-year TIPS yield has moved significantly higher from European session lows of just under -1.08% and now currently trades around -1.02%.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates bounce off $1,855 amid an easy session

Gold prices waver around $1,880 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal recovers the previous day’s losses while keeping bounce off $1,855 in the $10 range. Although optimism concerning the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus and the new variant of the virus favor the bulls, uncertainty over Brexit and a light calendar keep the gold bears hopeful.

With the mixed signals concerning Brexit and no major updates on the fresh version of covid, not to forget cautious sentiment ahead of the formal announcement on the US COVID-19 aid package, trading sentiment stays directionless, mostly downbeat, off-late.

