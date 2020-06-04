Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates after bruising Wednesday session

When people riot, should we call military or gold?

Could 2020 end, please? The pandemic is not over and the US suffers now from mass riots across the country. They could aggravate the coronavirus crisis and increase the demand for gold.

On May 26, a black man, George Floyd, was killed by the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. During his arrest – he allegedly used earlier a $20 counterfeit bill in a nearby store – the police officer put a knee on Floyd’s neck on the ground, although the arrestee was not aggressive and repeated several times that he could not breathe. Read More...

Gold consolidates after bruising Wednesday session

Gold prices fell by 2% on Wednesday as stocks rallied on hopes of a faster than expected recovery from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, investors shrugged of the historic civil unrest in the United States and US/China trade tensions.

Risk sentiment was boosted after ADP reported smaller-than-expected May U.S. private-sector job losses on Wednesday. Private payrolls fell by 2.76 million in May, according to the report. Analysts had expected a more severe decline of 8.75 million. The market now turns its attention to the US employment report due to be released on Friday. Read More...

Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher on Thursday and moved back above the $1700 mark, recovering a part of the overnight sharp fall to near four-week lows.

The safe-haven commodity managed to find some support near 50-day SMA, around the $1690 region and gained some positive traction on Thursday amid concerns over worsening US-China relations. The US suspended Chinese airlines passenger flights to and from the US with effect from June 16. The move came after the dragon nation earlier barred American carriers from re-entering China. Read More...