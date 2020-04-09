Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidated in the $1640s in wind-down markets

Gold is consolidated in the $1640s in wind-down markets ahead of Fed's Powell

The markets are quieter in Asia following a strong performance on Wall Street with US stocks bouncing back from the prior session's lows. Gold has moved into consolidation between $1,647.60 and $1,650, resting in wind-down markets into the Easter holidays following an almost full reversal from the mid-March lows.

The focus was the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March 3 and March 15 meetings which revealed anxiety over the virus and the extremely large degree of uncertainty. There was a muted reaction to the minutes as they didn't show anything that hasn't already been priced in.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1647.8 Today Daily Change 2.32 Today Daily Change % 0.14 Today daily open 1645.48 Trends Daily SMA20 1581.93 Daily SMA50 1597.4 Daily SMA100 1554.17 Daily SMA200 1517.71 Levels Previous Daily High 1657.14 Previous Daily Low 1641.78 Previous Weekly High 1636.13 Previous Weekly Low 1568.46 Previous Monthly High 1703.27 Previous Monthly Low 1451.3 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1647.65 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1651.27 Daily Pivot Point S1 1639.13 Daily Pivot Point S2 1632.77 Daily Pivot Point S3 1623.77 Daily Pivot Point R1 1654.49 Daily Pivot Point R2 1663.49 Daily Pivot Point R3 1669.85

Gold Price Analysis: Stuck in a short-term descending triangle above 200-HMA

Gold prices remain mildly positive near $1,647 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The bullion has been trading in a range between $1,641 and $1,658 off-late. Even so, it does portray a descending triangle bullish formation on the hourly (H1) chart.

In addition to the triangle’s resistance line, 50-HMA also increases the importance of $1,653 as the near-term key upside barrier. While MACD and RSI are both signaling neutral sentiment, the continuation of a broad recovery should remain on the cards.

Read more ...