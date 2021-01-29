Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD closes in on key Fibo resistance near $1,870 [Video]

Any good vaccine news will weigh on gold [Video]

The Fed met last night and they left rates unchanged as expected. The Fed had a dovish stance as the statement recognised that ‘activity and employment had moderated in recent months’, with weakness in ‘the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic’. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD closes in on key Fibo resistance near $1,870

The XAU/USD pair failed to capitalize on the broad-based USD weakness on Thursday and erased a large portion of its daily gains before closing at $1,842. On Friday, gold gained traction and extended its rally with a decisive break above the 200-day SMA, which is currently located around $1,850. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 1.15% on the day at $1,864.

The near-term outlook seems to have turned bullish with Friday's upsurge. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart turned north and rose above 50 for the first time in more than a week. On the upside, the initial resistance aligns at $1,870, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the December uptrend and the 20-day SMA coincide. Above that level, the 100-day SMA could be seen as the next target at $1,880 ahead of $1,890 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement). Read more...

XAU/USD analysis: Follows falling wedge pattern

As apparent on the chart, the XAU/USD exchange rate continued to decline within a falling wedge pattern. From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the yellow metal could continue to move within the predetermined pattern in the short term. In this case the rate could decline below the 1,840.00 mark.

In the meantime, note that yellow metal is supported by the 55– and 100-hour moving averages in the 1,844.10/1,849.00 area. Thus, a breakout north could occur, and the price for gold could exceed the Fibo 23.60% at 1,860.59. Read more...