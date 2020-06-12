Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD closer to $1,750 again as Fed will continue zirp [Video]

Gold: Can this positive near term bias within the range translate to a move that drives a breakout? [Video]
Gold closed -$9 lower yesterday in a session where risk appetite was smashed and safe haven assets outperformed. This is not a great set up for gold bulls looking for a breakout of the medium term trading range. Technically, there is a near term positive bias still within the range as the market is still eyeing a test of the $1744 June resistance, however we see the ranging configuration re-asserting once more. The RSI rolling over again for another lower high around the mid-50s, whilst MACD lines meekly edge higher does not bode especially well for this being the time where gold breaks higher. There is still a move that is holding on to the near term pivot band support $1720/$1725 (shown well on the hourly chart) this morning. The hourly chart also shows a five day recovery also intact, whilst the hourly RSI holding above 40 will encourage the bulls. The question is whether this positive near term bias within the range can translate to a move that drives a breakout. Read More...
Gold closer to $1,750 again as Fed will continue zirp
The gold futures contract gained 1.11% on Thursday, as it slightly extended its short-term uptrend. The price broke above $1,750 mark yesterday before closing below that resistance level. Global markets went risk-on and gold has been selling off as a safe-haven asset recently. But Wednesday’s FOMC Statement came out as a short-term game-changer. Stock prices reversed lower and gold spiked higher. However, it is still trading within a medium-term consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:
Gold is gaining 0.5% this morning, as it’s getting back closer to yesterday’s daily high. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 0.52% on Thursday and today it is 0.1% lower. Platinum lost 2.60% and today it is 0.6% higher. Palladium lost 1.07% on Thursday and today it is 1.5% higher. So precious metals trade along their yesterday’s daily highs today. Read More...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD inches higher toward $1,740
The broad-based USD strength witnessed in the second half of the day on Thursday caused the XAU/USD pair to turn south and close the day in the negative territory.
However, the intense flight-to-safety helped the precious metal limits its losses. On Friday, the greenback seems to be having a difficult time preserving its strength and allowing the pair to recover its losses. At the moment, XAU/USD was up 0.5% on the day near $1,737. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1736.54
|Today Daily Change
|9.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1726.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.52
|Daily SMA50
|1706.68
|Daily SMA100
|1648.82
|Daily SMA200
|1573.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1744.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1708.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1740.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1754.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 weathering the fear-led dollar storm
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, finding its feet after the dollar stormed the board amid fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and pessimism from the Fed. EZ industrial output and US consumer sentiment are eyed.
GBP/USD tops 1.26, shrugging off weak UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, as markets are trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.