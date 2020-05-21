Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to small daily gains near $1,750

Gold Price Analysis: Again rejected from $1,752/54 resistance area
Gold prices register another pullback from the key $1,752/54 horizontal resistance while taking rounds to $1,747.50 during Thursday’s Asian session. That said, sellers are likely targeting $1,740 as immediate support during the further declines. However, the weekly low and 200-HMA around $1,726/25.50 might challenge additional weaknesses.
Should the precious metal drop below $1,725.50, May 08 top near $1,723.70 could probe the bears before offering them $1,714 rest-point comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May 06-18 upside.
Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750 as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes
The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a tight range near $1,750 on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood dampens the demand for safe-haven assets. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at $1,749.
The risk rally that dominated the financial markets at the start of the week gathered momentum on Wednesday after taking a break on Tuesday. Wall Street's main indexes opened the day in the positive territory and continued to push higher to reflect the risk-on atmosphere. At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both gaining around 1.5% on a daily basis.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1746.48
|Today Daily Change
|-2.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1748.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1715.53
|Daily SMA50
|1658.42
|Daily SMA100
|1622.26
|Daily SMA200
|1557.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1754.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1742.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1749.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1747.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1743.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1737.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1731.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1754.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1759.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1765.71
