Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to small daily gains near $1,750

Gold Price Analysis: Again rejected from $1,752/54 resistance area

Gold prices register another pullback from the key $1,752/54 horizontal resistance while taking rounds to $1,747.50 during Thursday’s Asian session. That said, sellers are likely targeting $1,740 as immediate support during the further declines. However, the weekly low and 200-HMA around $1,726/25.50 might challenge additional weaknesses.

Should the precious metal drop below $1,725.50, May 08 top near $1,723.70 could probe the bears before offering them $1,714 rest-point comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May 06-18 upside.

Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750 as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes

The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a tight range near $1,750 on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood dampens the demand for safe-haven assets. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at $1,749.

The risk rally that dominated the financial markets at the start of the week gathered momentum on Wednesday after taking a break on Tuesday. Wall Street's main indexes opened the day in the positive territory and continued to push higher to reflect the risk-on atmosphere. At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both gaining around 1.5% on a daily basis.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1746.48
Today Daily Change -2.46
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1748.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1715.53
Daily SMA50 1658.42
Daily SMA100 1622.26
Daily SMA200 1557.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1754.04
Previous Daily Low 1742.74
Previous Weekly High 1751.8
Previous Weekly Low 1690.05
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1749.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1747.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 1743.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 1737.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 1731.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 1754.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1759.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 1765.71

 

 

AUD/USD: Bears fight back control ahead of RBA’s Lowe

Having faced rejection at 0.6600, AUD/USD extends losses towards 0.6550 amid cautious market sentiment, as Australia-China trade tensions and rising COVID-19 cases weigh. Eyes on RBA Governor Lowe's speech, US Jobless Claims. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY attempts recovery above 107.00 amid risk-on sentiment

USD/JPY fails to extend Wednesday’s losses from 107.99 to 107.33. Risk-tone remains mildly positive as Wall Street cheers hints for further easing. US-China, Aussie-Sino tussles largely ignored, no major updates on the virus.

USD/JPY News

100-day EMA probes WTI bulls at two-month high above $33.50

WTI Futures on NYMEX print mild gains of around 0.45% while nearing the highest since March 13, 2020. Sustained break of four-month-old resistance line keeps buyers hopeful.

Oil News

Gold: Again rejected from $1,752/54 resistance area

Gold prices snap two-day winning streak while stepping back from short-term horizontal resistance. Sellers are likely targeting $1,740 as immediate support during the further declines.

Gold News

China's Debt-to-GDP ratio surges to 317 percent

The IIF estimates that China’s total debt hit 317 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020. Michael Pettis at China China Financial Markets comments on China's debt in a Tweet Thread.
