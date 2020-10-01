Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to modest gains, remains below $1900 mark amid upbeat market mood

XAU/USD analysis: Could trade sideways

Since Wednesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate has been testing the 1,900.00 level.

It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 55-hour moving average near 1,889.79 and extend gains in the short run. Note that the rate could face the resistance level—the monthly PP at 1,909.25.

If the predetermined resistance level holds, it is likely that gold could trade sideways against the US Dollar within the following trading session. Read More...

Gold clings to modest gains, remains below $1900 mark amid upbeat market mood

Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European trading session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, just below the $1900 mark.

The precious metal managed to regain traction on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous day's modest pullback from a strong support breakpoint, now turned support near the $1902-05 region. The conflicting messages on the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1897.38 Today Daily Change 11.48 Today Daily Change % 0.61 Today daily open 1885.9 Trends Daily SMA20 1919.67 Daily SMA50 1945.26 Daily SMA100 1850.91 Daily SMA200 1730.83 Levels Previous Daily High 1902.36 Previous Daily Low 1881.52 Previous Weekly High 1955.66 Previous Weekly Low 1848.84 Previous Monthly High 1992.42 Previous Monthly Low 1848.82 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1889.48 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1894.4 Daily Pivot Point S1 1877.49 Daily Pivot Point S2 1869.09 Daily Pivot Point S3 1856.65 Daily Pivot Point R1 1898.33 Daily Pivot Point R2 1910.77 Daily Pivot Point R3 1919.17

Ichimoku cloud analysis: XAU/USD, Brent, GBP/USD

XAUUSD is trading at 1893.00; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1905.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1820.00. Another signal in favor of further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1925.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1945.00. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1860.00. Read More...