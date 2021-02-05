Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to modest gains, remains below $1800 mark

Gold: Geopolitical developments and COVID-19 uncertainty to provide support for XAU/USD – HSBC
As retail buying receded, silver corrected and the USD broadly rallied, which then weighed on gold. Yet, strategists at HSBC think that gold looks better supported as the market focus is likely to shift from silver to more bullish US fiscal developments and other geopolitical issues.
Key quotes "The gold to silver ratio is back at around 1:71 after hitting 1:63 on February 1, indicating that silver is losing ground again to gold and implies the rally has turned. If silver does not stir higher again, market attention is likely to shift back to gold. This may mean that the focus will return to issues like risk appetite, the USD and US Treasury yields." Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes session tops amid softer USD, NFP in focus
Gold caught some fresh bids during the early European session and jumped to intraday highs, around the $1811 region in the last hour.
The precious metal regained some positive traction on the last day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the $1785 region – the lowest level in more than two months. The latest leg of a sudden spike could be attributed to the emergence of some US dollar selling, which tends to underpin demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to modest gains, remains below $1800 mark
Gold edged higher during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained below the $1800 round-figure mark.
The precious metal managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and moved away from over two-month lows, around the $1785 region touched on Thursday. The US dollar was seen consolidating its recent strong gains to over two-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1797.3
|Today Daily Change
|3.78
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1793.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.78
|Daily SMA50
|1857.62
|Daily SMA100
|1873.2
|Daily SMA200
|1853.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1834.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1785.02
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1804.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1815.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1774.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1754.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1724.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1823.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1854.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1873.75
