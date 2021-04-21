Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to modest gains around $1,780 despite USD strength

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to modest gains around $1,780 despite USD strength
The XAU/USD gained traction in the early American session and climbed to a daily high of $1,780. Although the greenback started to gather strength in the second half of the day, the pair stayed relatively resilient and was last seen rising 0.35% on the day at $1,778.
Gold, Silver, WTI crude
Gold Spot shot higher to 1789. Minor support at 1771/69 then better support at 1762/59. Gold best support today at 1764/61. Longs need stops below 1759. A break lower targets 1752/50 with support at 1748/46.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
