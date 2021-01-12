Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1860 region, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold: The uptrend may be expected to continue

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1851, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1874. An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1851, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1816.

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1857, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1906. The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1850 – 1857, which will be followed by reaching support level 1819 and 1780. Read more...

Gold

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1860 region, lacks follow-through

Gold gained some positive traction on Tuesday and built on the previous day's goodish rebound from over one-month lows, around the $1817 region. The precious metal maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the $1860 region.

The recovery momentum pushed the XAU/USD back above 50-hour SMA, which now coincides with a short-term ascending trend-line. The mentioned confluence support is currently pegged near the $1850 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and will be looked upon for some meaningful opportunities. Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1844.64
Today Daily Change -0.62
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1845.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1885.83
Daily SMA50 1867.93
Daily SMA100 1891.46
Daily SMA200 1840.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1856.82
Previous Daily Low 1816.96
Previous Weekly High 1959.42
Previous Weekly Low 1828.27
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1832.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1841.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 1822.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 1799.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 1782.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 1862.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 1879.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 1902.26

 

Gold analysis: Breaks pattern

As a new month started, the yellow metal's price ended its decline in the borders of a channel down pattern. The price broke out of the pattern through its upper trend line. Moreover, the resistance of the 55-hour SMA was quickly broken.  

By the middle of Tuesday's GMT trading hours, the price for gold had reached the 100-hour simple moving average. If the SMA fails to provide resistance, the price could reach for the 200-hour SMA near 1,827.25. Read more...

XAUUSD

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.

Gold news

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes

Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.

Read more

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures