Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1860 region, lacks follow-through

Gold: The uptrend may be expected to continue
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1851, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1874. An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1851, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1816.
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1857, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1906. The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1850 – 1857, which will be followed by reaching support level 1819 and 1780. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1860 region, lacks follow-through
Gold gained some positive traction on Tuesday and built on the previous day's goodish rebound from over one-month lows, around the $1817 region. The precious metal maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the $1860 region.
The recovery momentum pushed the XAU/USD back above 50-hour SMA, which now coincides with a short-term ascending trend-line. The mentioned confluence support is currently pegged near the $1850 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and will be looked upon for some meaningful opportunities. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1844.64
|Today Daily Change
|-0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1845.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1885.83
|Daily SMA50
|1867.93
|Daily SMA100
|1891.46
|Daily SMA200
|1840.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1856.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1816.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1828.27
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1832.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1841.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1822.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1799.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1782.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1862.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1879.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1902.26
Gold analysis: Breaks pattern
As a new month started, the yellow metal's price ended its decline in the borders of a channel down pattern. The price broke out of the pattern through its upper trend line. Moreover, the resistance of the 55-hour SMA was quickly broken.
By the middle of Tuesday's GMT trading hours, the price for gold had reached the 100-hour simple moving average. If the SMA fails to provide resistance, the price could reach for the 200-hour SMA near 1,827.25. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
