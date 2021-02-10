Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1845 region

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD loses traction before reaching $1,850, tests trend line

The XAU/USD pair climbed to a daily high of $1,847 in the early trading hours of the European session but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. With the greenback starting to find demand ahead of key inflation data from the US, the pair edged lower and was last seen posting small daily gains at $1,841.50.

Gold technical outlook

Despite the recent pullback, gold continues to float above the ascending trend line coming from February 4 on the one-hour chart. Unless gold breaks below that line, which is located around $1,837 and reinforced by the 50-hour SMA, bulls could look to remain in control of the price action in the near term. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the same chart hold above 50, suggesting that the latest decline is a technical correction for the time being. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near $1845 region

Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading near the $1843-44 region, up around 0.35% for the day.

A softer tone surrounding the US dollar benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive of a positive move for the fourth consecutive session. However, a combination of factors held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside for the XAU/USD. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to lengthen the consolidation while above $1765 –" Credit Suisse

Gold (XAU/USD) is expected to extend its consolidation for a while yet above $1765, strategists at Credit Suisse report.

“Gold outlook remains unchanged and we expect further consolidation above key price support at $1765. Big picture, we remain of the view this is a correction within the long-term bull trend, but we need to see the $1966 November high removed to suggest the core trend is indeed turning higher again for strength back to $2075 and eventually our $2300 long-term objective.” Read more...