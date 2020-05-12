Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to daily gains above $1,700 ahead of key US data [Video]

Gold: The market remains very much devoid of real direction [Video]

Gold continues to trade within the range $1660/$1746. Signals are increasingly mixed within this range as a lack of conviction remains. Including today, it is now 11 sessions in a row where the market has traded at the $1702 pivot. With a couple of (very minor) closes below the pivot in the past two sessions, there is the mildest of negative biases within the range, but essentially the market remains very much devoid of real direction. This is reflected in the momentum indicators, where the RSI and Stochastics are ticking around their mid-points. MACD lines continue to tail off as the strong momentum of the early April rally has dissipated into consolidation.

XAU/USD analysis: Pressured by 55-Hour SMA

On Monday, the XAU/USD exchange rate re-tested the lower line of the ascending triangle pattern in the 1,695.00 area. During today's morning, the rate reversed north.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that some upside potential could continue to prevail in the market, and the rate could target the upper pattern line at 1,722.00.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to daily gains above $1,700 ahead of key US data

The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small losses below $1,700 but didn't have a tough time staging a rebound. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on a daily basis at $1,705.

Although the USD gathered strength against its major rivals on Monday, the risk-off environment helped the safe-haven gold remain resilient. On Tuesday, recovering market sentiment is weighing on the greenback but not allowing the pair to gather bullish momentum.