Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to daily gains above $1,700 ahead of key US data [Video]

Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to daily gains above $1,700 ahead of key US data

By FXStreet Team

Gold: The market remains very much devoid of real direction [Video]

Gold continues to trade within the range $1660/$1746. Signals are increasingly mixed within this range as a lack of conviction remains. Including today, it is now 11 sessions in a row where the market has traded at the $1702 pivot. With a couple of (very minor) closes below the pivot in the past two sessions, there is the mildest of negative biases within the range, but essentially the market remains very much devoid of real direction. This is reflected in the momentum indicators, where the RSI and Stochastics are ticking around their mid-points. MACD lines continue to tail off as the strong momentum of the early April rally has dissipated into consolidation. Read more...

 

XAU/USD analysis: Pressured by 55-Hour SMA

On Monday, the XAU/USD exchange rate re-tested the lower line of the ascending triangle pattern in the 1,695.00 area. During today's morning, the rate reversed north.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that some upside potential could continue to prevail in the market, and the rate could target the upper pattern line at 1,722.00. Read more...

XAUUSD

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to daily gains above $1,700 ahead of key US data

The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small losses below $1,700 but didn't have a tough time staging a rebound. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on a daily basis at $1,705.

Although the USD gathered strength against its major rivals on Monday, the risk-off environment helped the safe-haven gold remain resilient. On Tuesday, recovering market sentiment is weighing on the greenback but not allowing the pair to gather bullish momentum. Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1704.39
Today Daily Change 6.83
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1697.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1706.57
Daily SMA50 1646.79
Daily SMA100 1606.42
Daily SMA200 1549.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1712.32
Previous Daily Low 1690.05
Previous Weekly High 1723.7
Previous Weekly Low 1682.3
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1698.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1703.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 1687.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 1677.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 1665.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 1709.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 1722.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 1732.17

 

 

