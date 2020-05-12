Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to daily gains above $1,700 ahead of key US data [Video]

Gold: The market remains very much devoid of real direction [Video]
Gold continues to trade within the range $1660/$1746. Signals are increasingly mixed within this range as a lack of conviction remains. Including today, it is now 11 sessions in a row where the market has traded at the $1702 pivot. With a couple of (very minor) closes below the pivot in the past two sessions, there is the mildest of negative biases within the range, but essentially the market remains very much devoid of real direction. This is reflected in the momentum indicators, where the RSI and Stochastics are ticking around their mid-points. MACD lines continue to tail off as the strong momentum of the early April rally has dissipated into consolidation. Read more...
XAU/USD analysis: Pressured by 55-Hour SMA
On Monday, the XAU/USD exchange rate re-tested the lower line of the ascending triangle pattern in the 1,695.00 area. During today's morning, the rate reversed north.
From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that some upside potential could continue to prevail in the market, and the rate could target the upper pattern line at 1,722.00. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to daily gains above $1,700 ahead of key US data
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small losses below $1,700 but didn't have a tough time staging a rebound. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on a daily basis at $1,705.
Although the USD gathered strength against its major rivals on Monday, the risk-off environment helped the safe-haven gold remain resilient. On Tuesday, recovering market sentiment is weighing on the greenback but not allowing the pair to gather bullish momentum. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1704.39
|Today Daily Change
|6.83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1697.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1706.57
|Daily SMA50
|1646.79
|Daily SMA100
|1606.42
|Daily SMA200
|1549.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1712.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1690.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1723.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1682.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1698.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1703.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1687.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1677.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1665.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1709.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1722.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1732.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues
AUD/USD extends two-day losing streak, consolidates losses above 0.6450. Risk-tone remains heavy amid trade war, fears of the virus outbreak. Aussie Treasurer said to update the economic outlook in June before testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom
USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top. Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war. BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.
More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets tonight and the big question is whether or not they will ease. On April 20th, RBNZ Governor Orr said negative rates are not ruled out and they will be thinking about additional stimulus in May.
WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00
WTI Futures on NYMEX paid a little heed to price-positive API data while declining to $25.30, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Even so, the black gold marks 4.97% gains on a day as Asian markets open for Wednesday.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710
For the second straight day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is having a difficult time setting a near-term direction. After dropping to a daily low of $1,693 during the Asian session, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose steadily but failed to hold above $1,710.