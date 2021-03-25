Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle

Gold prices refrain from breaking the less than $5 intraday range, bouncing off lows to around $1,735 by the press time of early Thursday. In doing so the yellow metal stays bear near 200-HMA while funneling down the one-week-old symmetrical triangle. Not only the triangle formation and rigid moves inside the key moving average, but RSI conditions also challenge the momentum traders.

Gold shrugged off USD strength overnight

Gold shrugged off USD strength overnight and finally reversed some losses thank to lower US yields; bullion could see further upside traction if US bond yields stay sluggish, especially in this risk-averse environment with US-Sino tension starting to bubble again.

