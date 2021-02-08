Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD climbs to two-day tops, beyond $1820 confluence hurdle

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends daily rally, near-term resistance aligns at $1,835

The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a small bullish gap but stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours. However, the pair regained its traction ahead of the American session and touched a daily high of $1,830.80. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 0.9% on the day at $1,830.40.

Gold technical outlook

On the one-hour chart, the gold price seems to be following an ascending trend line since the sharp drop witnessed last Thursday. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the same chart has reached the overbought area at 70 for the first time since January 29, suggesting that there could be a near-term technical correction before the next leg up. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to two-day tops, beyond $1820 confluence hurdle

Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 area and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Monday. The uptick pushed the commodity to two-day tops, around the $1823 region during the mid-European session.

With the latest leg up, the XAU/USD has now found acceptance above the $1820 confluence hurdle – comprising of 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1876-$1785 recent downfall and 100-hour SMA. A sustained move beyond might have already set the stage for an extension of the ongoing recovery from two-month lows set last Thursday. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Break below $1810 to negate XAU/USD upside attempts

Gold (XAU/USD) staged an impressive bounce from two-month lows on Friday, although ended the week deep in the red above the $1800 mark. XAU/USD bulls insist on US stimulus optimism but the upside appears limited, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes "The bulls remain hopeful amid the continued broader market optimism on stimulus hopes. Meanwhile, fresh concerns over the covid vaccines' efficacy against the South African strain could also offer some support to the precious metal." Read more...