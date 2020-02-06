Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD climbs to session tops, challenges 100-hour SMA

Gold Resists Soaring USD – The Show’s Not Over Yet
The precious metals market didn’t do much yesterday, but – what may seem surprising - that’s quite bullish. It’s bullish, because the USD Index rallied to new yearly highs and this “should have” caused the PMs and miners to decline. It didn’t, which suggests that the decline is not yet ripe for continuation.
In this case, the most likely scenario is that we’ll see another rebound in gold, silver, and mining stocks as soon as the USD Index corrects. Then, PMs could form their final top, and the big decline could begin.
Alternatively, this cycle of back and forth movement could continue a bit longer. Gold could spike, but only if the coronavirus scare gets much worse, as we outlined yesterday. If that happens, silver and miners are not likely to be affected to the same extent as gold – just like what happened in 2014 during the ebola scare.
The above might be confusing so let’s put it in other words, simplifying.
PMs showed resilience yesterday, suggesting that they are likely to rally once USDX corrects.
When the USDX corrects, PMs are likely to rally and silver might outperform gold at that time, as that might be the final part of PMs’ rally.
What may or may not be related to the above is the peak interest in (fear of) the coronavirus. When people get extremely scared of the coronavirus, gold would be likely to rally higher and to outperform silver and mining stocks. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Climbs to session tops, challenges 100-hour SMA
Gold built on the previous session's modest uptick and continued gaining some positive traction through the mid-European session on Thursday. The momentum has now lifted the commodity back to 100-hour SMA, which is closely followed by resistance near 200-hour SMA.
The latter coincides with a near one-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint and should now be a tough nut to crack for the yellow metal. That said, a convincing break through the mentioned confluence barrier would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains.
Given that oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts, some follow-through buying might assist the commodity to head back towards challenging the $1590-92 supply zone (weekly tops). Read more...
Gold steadily climbs back above $1560 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1560 region.
Following the previous session's two-way price moves and an early dip this Thursday, the precious metal managed to catch some fresh bids and traded with a mild positive bias for the second consecutive session.
Bulls shrug off a combination of negative factors
The uptick seemed rather unaffected by improving global risk sentiment, led by some positive developments in the coronavirus saga and which tends to undermine demand for traditional safe-haven assets. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1563.43
|Today Daily Change
|6.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1557.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1563.42
|Daily SMA50
|1522.01
|Daily SMA100
|1504.91
|Daily SMA200
|1456.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1562.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1547.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1589.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1563.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1556.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1553.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1548.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1540.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1563.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1570.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1578.7
