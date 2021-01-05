Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level

Gold: Uptrend expected to continue while it trades above 1929
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1929, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1950 – 1965. An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1929, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1906.
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1906, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1950. An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1875, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1850 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1819. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session and climbed to near one-month tops, around the $1948-50 region in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors helped limit a modest intraday pullback, rather assisted the precious metal to attract some dip-buying near the $1934 region on Tuesday. The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1945.4
|Today Daily Change
|1.58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1943.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1872.71
|Daily SMA50
|1866.98
|Daily SMA100
|1894.19
|Daily SMA200
|1833.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1944.57
|Previous Daily Low
|1903.69
|Previous Weekly High
|1901.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1869.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1928.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1919.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1889.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1875.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1957.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1971.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1998.58
Gold Futures: Door open for extra gains
Investors added around 9.6K contracts to their open interest positions at the beginning of the week according to preliminary data from CME Group. In the same line, volume increased by around 158.1K contracts following three consecutive daily pullbacks.
Gold started the year on the positive mood and further upside appears on the cards amidst higher prices and rising open interest and volume. If the November peak at $1,965 is cleared, then the focus of attention should shift to the critical $2000 mark per ounce. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
