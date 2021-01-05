Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level

Gold: Uptrend expected to continue while it trades above 1929

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1929, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1950 – 1965. An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1929, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1906.

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1906, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1950. An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1875, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1850 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1819. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level

Gold edged higher during the early European session and climbed to near one-month tops, around the $1948-50 region in the last hour.

A combination of supporting factors helped limit a modest intraday pullback, rather assisted the precious metal to attract some dip-buying near the $1934 region on Tuesday. The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1945.4 Today Daily Change 1.58 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 1943.82 Trends Daily SMA20 1872.71 Daily SMA50 1866.98 Daily SMA100 1894.19 Daily SMA200 1833.18 Levels Previous Daily High 1944.57 Previous Daily Low 1903.69 Previous Weekly High 1901.02 Previous Weekly Low 1869.32 Previous Monthly High 1906.87 Previous Monthly Low 1775.52 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1928.95 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1919.31 Daily Pivot Point S1 1916.82 Daily Pivot Point S2 1889.81 Daily Pivot Point S3 1875.94 Daily Pivot Point R1 1957.7 Daily Pivot Point R2 1971.57 Daily Pivot Point R3 1998.58

Gold Futures: Door open for extra gains

Investors added around 9.6K contracts to their open interest positions at the beginning of the week according to preliminary data from CME Group. In the same line, volume increased by around 158.1K contracts following three consecutive daily pullbacks.

Gold started the year on the positive mood and further upside appears on the cards amidst higher prices and rising open interest and volume. If the November peak at $1,965 is cleared, then the focus of attention should shift to the critical $2000 mark per ounce. Read more...