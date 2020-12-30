Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD climbs above $1,880 as USD selloff intensifies

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD teases $1,888 hurdle on the way to $1,907 – Confluence Detector
Gold prices remain positive for the second consecutive day, currently up 0.27% intraday to $1,884, during the early Wednesday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the broad US dollar weakness amid uncertainty over the American coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package and first case of the covid variant in Colorado.
Following the initial drama over blocking the $2,000 paycheck, Senate Majority Republican Leader Mitch McConnell put forward the much-awaited stimulus bill while adding legislation about social media companies and election fraud studies to the proposal for votes. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs above $1,880 as USD selloff intensifies
The XAU/USD pair gained traction in the last hour and rose above $1,880. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases and fundamental drivers, the USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of the pair's movements. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 0.2% on the day at $1,882 and the US Dollar Index was down 0.4% at 89.63.
XAU/USD technical outlook
On the one-hour chart, XAU/USD is currently trading above the key 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting that the bullish momentum is picking up. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart continues to float above 50. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1880 level
Gold witnessed some selling during the early European session and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the $1880 level.
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on its early uptick, instead witnessed some selling near the $1886-87 region amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The already strong global risk sentiment got an additional boost after UK regulators approved the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1883.6
|Today Daily Change
|4.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1879.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1859.46
|Daily SMA50
|1866.88
|Daily SMA100
|1895.83
|Daily SMA200
|1827.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1886.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1871.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1906.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|1855.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1880.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1876.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1871.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1863.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1855.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1886.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1894.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1902.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3600 on Brexit, covid news
GBP/USD keeps advancing as the UK Parliament is set to decide on the post-Brexit deal. The UK approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as the coronavirus runs out of control in the kingdom.
EUR/USD retreats after reaching fresh 2020 high
The EUR/USD pair hit 1.2294 as the broad dollar’s sell-off continues. US Congress further delayed a decision on stimulus, although $600 checks will start going out this week.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1880 level
Gold failed to preserve modest intraday gains and edged lower during the early European session. The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal.
Bitcoin primed for a major price movement as second U.S. stimulus checks go out
The US government will distribute the second package of stimulus checks worth $600. Bitcoin hit another all-time high as people are expected to invest the stimulus money in cryptocurrencies.
US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism
DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.