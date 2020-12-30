Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD climbs above $1,880 as USD selloff intensifies

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD teases $1,888 hurdle on the way to $1,907 – Confluence Detector

Gold prices remain positive for the second consecutive day, currently up 0.27% intraday to $1,884, during the early Wednesday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the broad US dollar weakness amid uncertainty over the American coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package and first case of the covid variant in Colorado.

Following the initial drama over blocking the $2,000 paycheck, Senate Majority Republican Leader Mitch McConnell put forward the much-awaited stimulus bill while adding legislation about social media companies and election fraud studies to the proposal for votes. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs above $1,880 as USD selloff intensifies

The XAU/USD pair gained traction in the last hour and rose above $1,880. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases and fundamental drivers, the USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of the pair's movements. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 0.2% on the day at $1,882 and the US Dollar Index was down 0.4% at 89.63.

XAU/USD technical outlook

On the one-hour chart, XAU/USD is currently trading above the key 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting that the bullish momentum is picking up. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart continues to float above 50. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1880 level

Gold witnessed some selling during the early European session and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the $1880 level.

The precious metal struggled to capitalize on its early uptick, instead witnessed some selling near the $1886-87 region amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The already strong global risk sentiment got an additional boost after UK regulators approved the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine. Read more...