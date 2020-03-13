Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clam below $1,600

Gold keeps clam below $1,600, await fresh clues to extend three-day losing streak
Having flashed the five-week low on Thursday, Gold bears seem to catch a breath while taking rounds to $1,578/80 as the Tokyo opens for trading on Friday. The yellow failed to cheer the broad risk-off as global traders lose confidence in safe-havens amid broad-based selling pressure.
Not only the stimulus from the US, Australia and the UK but monetary policy actions from the New York Fed, ECB and BOC also failed to put a bid on the bullion. The reason could be traced from the market’s lack of confidence in any assets as the risk-safe considering the major drawdown everywhere.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|15.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.34
|Today daily open
|15.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.51
|Daily SMA50
|17.73
|Daily SMA100
|17.5
|Daily SMA200
|17.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.93
|Previous Daily Low
|15.53
|Previous Weekly High
|17.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.44
|Previous Monthly High
|18.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.06
Gold steadies some $90 lower into the Wall Street close
Gold is trading at $1,570 having travelled between a range of $1,650.36 the high to a low of $1,560.90 as margin calls kick in following deeper corrections on Wall Street in the coronavirus panic. In the bid for cash, the precious meals caved in and Gold for April delivery on Comex fell by $52, or 3.2%, to settle at $1,590.30 an ounce, extending its decline to a third straight session. The markets are in panic mode which is seeing the yellow metal perform poorly in line with risk markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps back above 105.00 amid BOJ intervention, risk-off
USD/JPY has managed to regain the 105 handle after BOJ intervened with an unscheduled injection of 500bn yen in liquidity. However, the further upside appears elusive amid gloom in the Asian equities and US equity futures induced by coronavirus fears.
AUD/USD extends the recovery above 0.6300 despite risk-aversion
AUD/USD has caught a fresh bid wave and jumps back above the 0.63 handle amid broad-US dollar selling alongside Treasury yields, as risk-aversion dominates Asia. The pair dropped to 0.6213, the lowest since November 2008 amid a macro risk-off on Thursday.
Bitcoin Price slams under $4,000 as the crypto massacre continues
Bitcoin price has continued to keep investors on the since Thursday. The breakdown is arguably the worst selloff experienced in the cryptocurrency market. From trading above $8,000 a couple of days ago to posting lows of $3,886. Volatility levels remain at peak while the path of least resistance is downwards.
Gold: Prints 5-week low, bearish engulfing candle on weekly
Gold is on the offer for the fourth straight day. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,562 per Oz, representing a 0.90% drop on the day, having hit a low of $1,551 a few minutes before press time. That was the lowest level since Feb. 5.
WTI: Buyers probe $32 amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East
With the geopolitical tension emanating from Iraq favoring the energy prices, WTI bounces off four-day low to $31.80, up 1.37%, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold pays a little heed to the broad risk aversion backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.