Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clam below $1,600

Gold keeps clam below $1,600, await fresh clues to extend three-day losing streak

Having flashed the five-week low on Thursday, Gold bears seem to catch a breath while taking rounds to $1,578/80 as the Tokyo opens for trading on Friday. The yellow failed to cheer the broad risk-off as global traders lose confidence in safe-havens amid broad-based selling pressure.

Not only the stimulus from the US, Australia and the UK but monetary policy actions from the New York Fed, ECB and BOC also failed to put a bid on the bullion. The reason could be traced from the market’s lack of confidence in any assets as the risk-safe considering the major drawdown everywhere.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 15.46 Today Daily Change -0.37 Today Daily Change % -2.34 Today daily open 15.83 Trends Daily SMA20 17.51 Daily SMA50 17.73 Daily SMA100 17.5 Daily SMA200 17.15 Levels Previous Daily High 16.93 Previous Daily Low 15.53 Previous Weekly High 17.58 Previous Weekly Low 16.44 Previous Monthly High 18.95 Previous Monthly Low 16.4 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.06 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.39 Daily Pivot Point S1 15.26 Daily Pivot Point S2 14.69 Daily Pivot Point S3 13.86 Daily Pivot Point R1 16.66 Daily Pivot Point R2 17.49 Daily Pivot Point R3 18.06

Gold steadies some $90 lower into the Wall Street close

Gold is trading at $1,570 having travelled between a range of $1,650.36 the high to a low of $1,560.90 as margin calls kick in following deeper corrections on Wall Street in the coronavirus panic. In the bid for cash, the precious meals caved in and Gold for April delivery on Comex fell by $52, or 3.2%, to settle at $1,590.30 an ounce, extending its decline to a third straight session. The markets are in panic mode which is seeing the yellow metal perform poorly in line with risk markets.

